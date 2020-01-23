EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks out of gas as China virus fears worsen; lower oil prices hit rouble

Most stocks in emerging markets fell on Thursday, as risk appetite took a back seat on rising fears over the spread of a new flu-like virus in China, while Russia's rouble lost ground tracking a decline in oil prices.
