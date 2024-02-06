EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks jump as Chinese markets rebound, currencies edge higher

By Amruta Khandekar

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks got a boost on Tuesday as battered Chinese markets staged a comeback after authorities stepped up policy support measures, while currencies edged higher in cautious trade as investors weighed U.S. rate cut prospects.

MSCI's index for emerging market (EM) stocks .MSCIEF was up 1.3% at 0913 GMT at its highest level in three weeks.

Chinese stocks rebounded from five-year lows after a slew of announcements from China's securities regulator, and a news report that President Xi Jinping was set to discuss markets with financial regulators.

The blue-chip index .CSI300 and the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC climbed over 3% each, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng .HSI leapt 4.0%.

"Throwing money into the mix is a clumsy quick fix, it won’t fix confidence," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst at Swissquote Bank.

"The major worry is the Xi-led government’s radical change of mindset, which involves severe government crackdowns on the former investor gems like Alibaba and Tencent."

Most other Asian bourses also climbed on the back of the Chinese optimism, except South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index .KS11, which slid 0.6%.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS firmed slightly to trade at 7.192 against the U.S. dollar.

A broader gauge of EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS inched up 0.2%, while the dollar =USD retreated but was not far off a three-month high hit in the prior session due to waning speculation about early U.S. interest rate cuts.

Resilience in the U.S. economy and push-back from Federal Reserve policymakers has led traders to adjust their monetary policy expectations, with about 83% now expecting the central bank to stand pat on rates in March compared to about 32% at the beginning of January, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The Thai baht THB=TH strengthened 0.4% against the dollar, a day before a local monetary policy decision.

The South African rand firmed to 18.9369 per dollar while Johannesburg's TOP-40 index .JTOPI advanced 0.6%

Turkey's BIST-100 index .XU100 was flat, but near record highs.

Shares of Vestel ElektronikVESTL.IS jumped 10.0% to the top of the index after a Dutch court ruled that TTD International S.A.S and TDP SP. Z.O.O should pay 684.4 million euros ($735 million) in compensation to Vestel.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Hungary's industrial output falls the most since 2020, forint flat

** Philippine cbank reinforces hawkish stance despite slower inflation

** Oil IndiaOILI.NS jumps 7.3% after Reuters report of talks to restart Libya ops

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see CEE/

For TURKISH market report, see .IS

For RUSSIAN market report, see RU/RUB

($1 = 0.9308 euros)

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2024 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2024 https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar Editing by Mark Potter)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.