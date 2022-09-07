EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks hit over two-year lows as surging dollar spells trouble

By Anisha Sircar and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks sank to more than two-year lows on Wednesday as a stronger greenback, tightening monetary conditions and weak trade data from China weighed on sentiment, while South Africa's rand also dipped following downbeat data.

The MSCI emerging markets (EM) index lost 0.9% to hit its lowest since June 2020.

Casting a pall over emerging markets, China's exports and imports lost momentum in August with growth significantly missing forecasts as inflation crippled demand and COVID-19 curbs and heatwaves disrupted output.

The yuan CNY= slipped for a third straight day, down 0.2%.

Also weighing on the region, the dollar hit a 24-year high against the yen after U.S. service sector data reinforced views that the Federal Reserve will continue aggressive tightening.

"It's all about the mighty dollar... The outlook for EMs remains challenging, and demand is set to weaken in coming months and quarters as central banks keep raising interest rates," said Piotr Matys, senior FX analyst at InTouch Capital Markets.

South Africa's rand ZAR= fell 0.2%. The country's net reserves dipped to $53.141 billion in August from $53.737 billion in July, the Reserve Bank said.

The data comes a day after GDP data showed the economy contracted back to pre-pandemic size in the second quarter, weakened by floods that disrupted operations and the country's worst-ever power cut.

In focus was a central bank decision from Poland due later in the day, where analysts expect an interest rate increase of 25 basis points, as well as a decision by Peru's central bank on Thursday.

"Raising rates is not necessarily a supportive factor for EM currencies - it tends to tie in with whether economies are facing either a major slowdown or a recession... It may not be sufficient to generate sustained demand or certainty in currencies," Matys said.

Poland's zloty EURPLN=, Hungary's forint EURHUF= and the Czech crown EURCZK= inched up between 0.1% and 0.5%.

The forint will get no quick relief but could lead central Europe's currency gains in the next year if Budapest's battles with the EU's executive cool, a Reuters poll showed.

Elsewhere, Chile's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 10.75% on Tuesday, from 9.75% previously, and said the monetary policy rate is "near the maximum level considered in the central scenario" at its last quarterly monetary policy report.

