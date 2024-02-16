EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks hit near 7-week highs as Fed rate cut hopes linger, eye weekly gains

By 0914 GMT, MSCI's gauge for emerging market stocks .MSCIEF gained 0.8%, touching its highest level since January 2, while currencies .MIEM00000CUS edged 0.1% higher.

EM stocks were up for a fifth straight session, its best winning streak so far this year, eyeing a weekly advance of 2.0%.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.4% against the euro, heading for its third successive weekly fall.

Minutes from the Czech National Bank's last policy meeting showed a consensus amongst policymakers that the risk of elevated inflation expectations had diminished but had yet to disappear completely.

Wall Street's main indexes closed higher as retail sales data declined more than expected, feeding hopes the Federal Reserve will soon start cutting interest rates in coming months. .N

"Wrapping up a week of data releases, it's hard not to conclude that the Fed likely has interest in keeping a cautious stance for now," ING strategists wrote in a morning note.

Equities in Asia had a strong showing on Friday, with shares in Hong Kong .HSI and South Korea .KS11 rising 2.5% and 1.3%, respectively.

In Europe, Budapest shares .BUX rose 0.7%, while stocks in Warsaw .WIG20 also advanced 1.0%. Stocks in Prague .PX hit their highest level since mid-2008, last up 0.7%.

EM currencies, on the other hand, have been under pressure as mixed U.S. data had pushed the dollar higher this week, with bets now showing a near 80% change of a cut in June, as per CME's FedWatch tool.

Other emerging European currencies including the Hungarian forint EURHUF=, Poland's zloty EURPLN= and the Romanian leu EURRON= also eyed weekly losses.

Downside inflation surprises in Czech Republic and Poland earlier this week also added to losses.

The Russian rouble weakened to its lowest since early January ahead of its central bank's first interest rate decision of the year, which is widely expected to hold rates at 16%.

The South African rand ZAR= continued its strong run, gaining 0.2% against the dollar while in the Gulf, Saudi Arabian shares .TASI rose as much as 0.4% and Dubai stocks .DFMGI gained 0.1%.

Israel's shekel ILS= rose 0.2% against the dollar after the country's inflation rate fell to a more than two-year low of 2.6% in January.

Markets in China are set to reopen on Monday after the week-long Lunar New Year holidays.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** China steps up 'whitelist' mechanism for property sector, local media report says

** Czech central banker says crown weakness can slow rate cuts

** Turkish end-2024 CPI seen at 42.96% - central bank survey

