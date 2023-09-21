EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks hit 3-month low; Turkish cbank delivers hefty rate hike

By Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit an over three-month low on Thursday as risk sentiment waned after the U.S. Federal Reserve stiffened its hawkish monetary policy stance, while Turkey's lira lost ground despite a big interest rate hike by the country's central bank.

After the Fed left rates unchanged as widely expected on Wednesday, markets focused on the possibility of borrowing costs staying significantly tighter through 2024 than previously expected after the central bank's updated quarterly projections.

MSCI's gauge for emerging market equities .MSCIEF slid 1.3% to its lowest since early June, while currencies .MIEM00000CUS slid 0.3% by 1135 GMT against a steady dollar.

China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 index hit an over ten-month low while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI dropped 1.3%

The lira TRYTOM=D3 slipped to 27.10 per dollar after Turkey's central bank raised its key interest rate by a lofty 500 basis points to 30% on Thursday as expected and reiterated its willingness to raise rates further.

The lira has drifted weaker in recent days after a jump late in August following a shock 750-basis-point rate hike from the Turkish central bank.

After a historic currency crash in late 2021 and given surging inflation, President Tayyip Erdogan set aside years of opposition to tight monetary policy and publicly backed it this year.

Later in the day, markets await the South African central bank's monetary policy decision where the regulator is widely expected to keep the repo rate on hold at 8.25%. The rand ZAR= fell 0.3% ahead of the decision due at 1300 GMT.

In central and eastern Europe, Hungary's forint HUFEUR= fell 0.9% versus the euro amid some bets on chances of bigger interest rate cuts after the central bank chief forecast inflation could decline sharply by December.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Shailesh Kuber)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

