EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks hit 28-month lows on Fed outlook; cenbanks in focus

By Anisha Sircar and Amruta Khandekar

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies and stocks declined on Thursday as the dollar surged after an aggressive view for U.S. interest rates from the Federal Reserve, with investors focusing on a slew of other interest rate decisions due in the day.

The Fed on Wednesday lifted its policy rate by 75 basis points (bps) for the third time and projected raising rates further and faster than investors had expected.