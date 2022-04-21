EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks gain, FX mixed as investors await more monetary policy clues

By Savyata Mishra

April 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares led the way as emerging Asian stocks recorded tepid gains on Thursday, supported by a tumble in longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields but cautious ahead of remarks by top central bank officials on the state of the global economy.

The gains came amid a lack of regional market catalysts such as economic data, with investors left to focus on the pullback in U.S. yields and the upcoming speeches as a gauge of risk appetite.

Jakarta shares .JKSE logged their sharpest rise since April 12, rising as much as 0.9% to outperform other regional indexes.

Shares in Singapore .STI and Thailand .SETI rose 0.5% each, while South Korean stocks .KS11 advanced 0.4%, helped by a rally in chipmakers.

With quickening global inflation a major concern, markets will be looking for policy clues from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and others at an International Monetary Fund (IMF) panel.

"There is some thought Powell and Lagarde will magically stabilize markets. But higher inflation remains central to the bond market," said Stephen Innes, managing director at SPI Asset Management.

"The lower global bond yields are helping offset concerns around China. I think this is a case of shorts are covering instead of fresh buying, i.e. a short-covering rally."

Chinese shares .SSEC dropped 1.6%, hurt by worries about the rapidly slowing economy amid prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns. MKTS/GLOB.

Meanwhile, finance ministers and central bank governors met at the Group of 20 (G20) meeting on the sidelines of a semi-annual conference held by the IMF and World Bank in Washington, to discuss slowing global growth in the wake of the Ukraine war.

Regional currencies were mixed while the U.S. dollar edged higher.

Thailand's baht THB= and the Philippine peso PHP= lost 0.2% each, while Indonesia's rupiah IDR= eked out minute gains.

"Asian currencies could stay defensive if the People's Bank of China (PBOC) continues to guide the CNY weaker to increase exports," Innes said.

The energy-linked Indian rupee INR=IN was back under pressure after oil prices rebounded from a slump a day earlier, slipping as much as 0.2%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.5 basis points at 6.983%

** Fed’s Powell and ECB’s Lagarde speaking engagement at IMF meeting on 22 April

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0440 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.39

-10.36

.N225

+1.01

-4.51

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.34

-1.35

.SSEC

-1.60

-14.81

India

INR=IN

-0.04

-2.50

.NSEI

0.70

-0.56

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.06

-0.68

.JKSE

0.50

10.37

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.14

-2.82

.KLSE

0.19

3.85

Philippines

PHP=

-0.13

-2.73

.PSI

-0.03

0.25

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.05

-3.89

.KS11

0.45

-8.29

Singapore

SGD=

-0.04

-1.10

.STI

0.46

7.27

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.01

-5.37

.TWII

-0.04

-5.91

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.19

-1.30

.SETI

0.63

2.01

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

