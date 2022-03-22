EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX weaken as Ukraine crisis, rate-hike bets weigh

By Sameer Manekar

March 22 (Reuters) - Asian currencies and equities stepped back while bonds took a beating on Tuesday as investors assessed a hawkish speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the potential fallout from an intensifying crisis in Ukraine.

The Indian rupee INR=IN, Thai baht THB=TH and the South Korean won KRW=KFTC eased about half a percent each, with the rupee touching a one-week low and the baht slumping to its lowest in more than two months.

India, Asia's second-largest economy and one of the biggest net oil importers in the world, remains exposed to gyrating global oil prices, running a risk of higher inflation, fiscal slippage and a dent to economic growth. O/R

The rupee is one of the top losers among regional units, weakening 2.73% so far this year, with majority of those losses coming since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 which has triggered a period of uncertainty and volatility in global financial markets.

Analysts at HSBC expect the dollar-rupee pair to stay elevated or rise further in the near term before falling modestly later, assuming easing of geopolitical tensions and oil prices. They now expect rupee to end 2022 at 76 per dollar, lower than prior forecast of 73.

The baht, down about 1% so far in 2022, also faces headwinds from the country's exposure to surging oil prices. Thailand, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, is the biggest net oil importer in the region.

"Any discernible recovery in the baht might be conditional on oil prices returning to a downward trajectory, which would in turn depend to some extent on more signs of easing in the Russia-Ukraine conflict," analysts at Maybank said in a note.

Most regional bonds were pressured after Fed's Powell in a speech on Monday indicated the need to move "expeditiously" and possibly "more aggressively" to tame inflation, lifting the dollar and Treasury yields. US/

Yields on Singapore's five-year notes SG5YT=RR touched 2.015%, their highest since May 2019, while top yielding 10-year benchmark yields in India IN10YT=RR and Indonesia ID10YT=RR traded at 6.837% and 6.746%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Indonesian finance minister earlier in the day announced plans to reduce the country's 2022 bond issuance target by at least 100 trillion rupiah ($6.96 billion) to better manage the financing of its fiscal deficit amid rising global market uncertainty.

Among other regional currencies, the Malaysian ringgit MYR= depreciated 0.2% to its weakest since early January, while the Indonesian rupiah IDR=, the Philippine peso PHP= and Singapore dollar SGD= inched lower.

Most equities also took a beating, with shares in Malaysia .KLSE, Singapore .STI and the Philippines .PSI losing between 0.2% and 0.7%, while Indonesian equities .JKSE advanced 0.7%.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Philippines raises $2.25 bln via three-tranche bond deal

** China Evergrande, units unable to publish annual results by March 31

** Singapore can deploy more fiscal, monetary policy measures if needed - finmin

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0615 GMT

COUNTRY

FX

RIC

FX

DAILY %

FX

YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS

DAILY %

STOCKS

YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.77

-4.42

.N225

1.36

-5.55

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.13

-0.15

.SSEC

0.23

-10.40

India

INR=IN

-0.36

-2.69

.NSEI

-0.24

-1.60

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.15

-0.77

.JKSE

0.36

6.06

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.24

-1.16

.KLSE

-0.16

1.09

Philippines

PHP=

-0.06

-2.77

.PSI

-0.61

-2.92

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.36

-2.61

.KS11

0.95

-8.94

Singapore

SGD=

-0.08

-0.71

.STI

-0.14

7.27

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.28

-3.07

.TWII

0.00

-3.62

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.24

-0.62

.SETI

0.01

1.00

($1 = 14,360.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

