EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX steady as rate-cut bets persist

By Siddarth S

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and stocks were steady on Wednesday, extending a rally as investors bet on U.S. rate-cuts, while positive China data further boosted the commodity heavy regional markets.

The MSCI index tracking Latin American stocks .MILA00000PUS was up 0.1% by 1445 GMT. A basket of regional currencies .MILA00000CUS was up 0.1% against a softer dollar.

Latam assets are gearing up for a robust end to the year as investors' appetite for risk was strengthened by the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish stance and a softer inflation report last week.

Base metals prices rose in London on Wednesday, buoyed by industrial profit gains in top metals consumer China.

The peso in Chile CLP=, the world's top copper producer, advanced 1.3%, while the Mexican peso MXN= rose 0.1%.

Mining investments in Chile are expected to hit $65.71 billion in the 2023-2032 period, the country's copper commission Cochilco said on Tuesday.

Brazil's central bank said on Tuesday it would hold auctions starting on Jan. 2 to roll over $15.4 billion in traditional currency swaps maturing on March 1.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP was muted, after having hit all-time highs in the previous session, while the real BRL= also edged down 0.3% ahead of inflation data on Thursday.

Goldman Sachs said in a note it expected Brazil's IPCA-15 inflation print, which measures prices up to mid-month, to come in at 0.30% in December compared with 0.33% in the November IPCA-15 and 0.28% for the full month of November.

"Inflation in December is expected to benefit from lower monthly readings in airfares and food at home, clothing and (durable) household goods," Goldman Sachs added.

Among regional bourses, Colombia's Colcap index .COLCAP inched up 0.2%, while Chilean shares .SPIPSA slipped 0.1%.

Shares of Petrobras PETR4.SA were down 0.2% after the Brazilian state-run oil company on Tuesday said it will reduce diesel prices at its refineries by an average of 8% starting Wednesday.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1445 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1009.24

1.07

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2668.38

0.11

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

133562.15

0.02

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6210.74

-0.12

Argentina MerVal .MERV

912909.92

-0.024

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1185.28

0.12

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8291

-0.17

Mexico peso MXN=D2

16.9497

0.15

Chile peso CLP=CL

881

0.94

Colombia peso COP=

3858.6

-0.17

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.6814

0.10

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

807.4000

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

975

2.05

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

