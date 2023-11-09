EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX slip for third-straight session, Powell's speech in focus

By Siddarth S

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Emerging markets stocks and currencies extended declines for the third day running on Thursday, as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for further clues on the interest rate path.

The MSCI index tracking emerging markets equities .MSCIEF fell 0.2% by 1008 GMT, while a basket of regional currencies .MIEM00000CUS weakened 0.2% against a steady dollar.

Markets perceived Powell's tone to be less hawkish following the Fed's decision to keep interest rates steady last week, but he did not comment on monetary policy or economic outlook of the U.S. in a speech on Wednesday.

Powell is due to speak again on Thursday.

"In terms of Powell's speech, the big thing we're watching for and it's been true of Fed speakers the last couple of days, are we going to hear them talk about a Q4 rate hike this year," said Nicholas Rees, FX market analyst, Monex Europe.

Investors will be also be watching data on U.S. jobless claims later in the day.

Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS slipped 0.1%, while stocks .SSEC were muted after data showed domestic consumer prices swung into contraction in October and factory-gate deflation deepened.

Hong Kong stocks .HSI dipped 0.3% as property developer shares weighed.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Ping An Insurance Group 2318.HK had been asked by the Chinese authorities to take a controlling stake in embattled property giant Country Garden Holdings 2007.HK.

Ping An subsequently said the company had not been approached by the government and denied the Reuters report that cited four sources familiar with the plan.

Shares of Country Garden 2007.HK plunged 9.6%, while Ping An's Hong Kong-listed shares 2318.HK fell 1.3%.

Turkey's benchmark stock index .XU100 fell nearly 1% leading declines in broader equities.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= strengthened 0.1% against the euro after the country's central bank surprisingly kept its main interest rate steady at 5.75% on Wednesday.

The central bank is pausing its easing cycle on its first sitting after an alliance of pro-European parties won a majority in Oct. 15 elections.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the central bank to cut the interest rate by 25 basis points.

"Given we don't know what the fiscal outlook is going to be because they've got that new government coming in, they're (the central bank) probably going to stand apart until they are more confident in the fiscal outlook," Monex's Rees added.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.1%, while the Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.1%.

South Africa's total mining output fell 1.9% year-on-year in September compared with a revised 2.0% fall in August. The rand ZAR= fell 0.7%, leading FX declines.

In Latin America, the focus will be on Mexico central bank's interest rate decision and inflation data.

