EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX slip amid war-driven risk-off; Egypt's pound plunges

By Anisha Sircar

March 21 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks edged lower on Monday, tracking dimmer global risk sentiment as the war in Ukraine intensified, which also sparked an almost 14% slide in Egypt's pound as investors fled risky markets for safer pastures.

Ukraine defied a Russian demand that its forces lay down arms before dawn on Monday in Mariupol, as Russia's assault, now in its fourth week, stalls along most fronts, but continues to cause massive destruction.

MSCI's index of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF wilted 0.8% after rallying 3.4% last week on hopes of an eventual peace deal.

The EM stocks index is about 23% off its record high in 2021 as the war roils financial markets and fuels stagflation fears. The index and its currencies counterpart .MIEM00000CUS are set to end the month lower.

Egypt's central bank let the pound EGP= drop to 17.72-17.82 against the dollar after having traded at around 15.7 pounds to the dollar since November 2020. The currency has faced weeks of selling pressure as investors pull out billions of dollars from its treasury markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The central bank hiked overnight interest rates by 100 basis points in a surprise monetary policy meeting earlier on Monday.

"Policymakers have finally woken up to (Egypt's) worsening external position," said Capital Economics economist James Swanston.

"Pandemic-related factors have played a role, but the key driver has been an increasingly overvalued exchange rate."

Analysts expect the currency slide to help with negotiations with the International Monetary Fund about possible assistance. This could reassure investors over Egypt's commitment to orthodox macroeconomic policymaking, Swanston said.

Egypt's dollar-denominated government bonds rallied as much as two cents after the move, according to Tradeweb data. XS0505478684=TE, XS2079846635=TE

Fuelling nerves, Ukrainian poultry producer MHP MHPCq.L is not planning to pay a coupon that was due March 19, according to a statement on Friday, making it the first Ukrainian corporate bond to default on a coupon payment.

Gold prices edged up and the dollar steadied as the war buoyed demand for safe-haven assets. Markets now await remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later on Monday for clues on U.S. monetary policy. GOL/FRX

Russia's rouble RUB= steadied near 105 to the dollar amid a resumption in OFZ bond trading.

The yield on Russia's benchmark 10-year local-currency bonds rose to a record 19.74% RU10YT=RR in pre-market trading, before settling near 13.3% in the main trading session where the central bank was expected to step in.

Elsewhere, central European currencies EURHUF=, EURPLN=, EURCZK= strengthened between 0.3% and 1% against the euro, recouping some of last week's losses.

Mexico's peso MXN= and Brazil's real BRL= rose 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1245 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1114.46

-0.76

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2499.53

0.06

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

-

-

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4864.15

0.2

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

-

-

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0119

0.09

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3809

-0.18

Chile peso CLP=CL

803.8

-0.24

Colombia peso COP=

-

-

Peru sol PEN=PE

-

-

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

109.6600

-0.13

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.