EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX slide on fears Fed rate hikes will trigger recession

June 14 (Reuters) - Several emerging Asian stocks were drubbed, currencies hit multi-month lows and bond yields spiked higher on Tuesday, as worries about a recession — due to sharp interest-rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve — went into overdrive.

Regional equities continued to be bruised by growth concerns that battered U.S. stocks overnight, with benchmark indexes in South Korea .KS11, Singapore .STI, and Taiwan .TWII shedding more than 1% each. .N

Expectations of aggressive U.S rate hikes, which rose after a hotter-than-expected inflation reading last week, were supercharged on Monday when Goldman Sachs forecast a 75 basis points (bps) hike at the Fed's policy meeting on Wednesday.

Fearing that aggressive rate hikes would compromise growth, investors rushed to the safety of the U.S. dollar, which stood at a 20-month peak, while 10-year Treasury US10YT=RR yields hit their highest level since 2011 on Monday.

"The pandemonium in markets alongside a combination of surging UST yields, plunging equities and soaring USD point to policy panic at work," said Vishnu Varathan, an economist at Mizuho bank.

Indian equities .NSEI bucked the broader trend and avoided a pummelling, after inflation cooled slightly in May. Prices were still above the central bank's tolerance band for a fifth straight month, indicating rate hikes would continue.

Most emerging Asian currencies weakened. Indonesia's rupiah IDR= dropped to its lowest since October 2020, Malaysia's ringgit MYR= hit its lowest since March 2020, and the Thai baht THB=TH sank to its lowest since March 2017.

Yields on benchmark 10-year bonds jumped to a near one-month high of 7.44% in Indonesia ID10YT=RR and rose 16 bps to 3.2% in Thailand TH10YT=RR.

Stephen Innes, a managing partner at SPI Asset Management, contended that there was a silver lining to the Fed "front-loading and telegraphing" a 75 bps hike.

"It not only allows the market to brace for impact but could also mean rate hike clouds start dissipating sooner on the Q4 horizon if an aggressive front-loading Fed snuffs out inflation," he said.

The Fed's rhetoric this week, particularly around the pace and scale of further tightening, is also likely to inform future policy at regional central banks.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Japan's Nikkei .N225 falls 1.5%, Chinese shares .SSEC down 0.5%.

** In the Philippines, top index losers are Monde Nissin MONDE.PS down 4.8%, AC Energy ACEN.PS down 3.5%, International Container Terminal Services down 2.6%.

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index include Sime Darby Plantation SIPL.KL up 3.98%, Digi.Com DSOM.KL up 1.94%, IHH Healthcare IHHH.KL up 1.61%.

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0603 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.13

-14.48

.N225

-1.50

-7.68

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.46

-5.46

.SSEC

-0.54

-11.04

India

INR=IN

+0.08

-4.67

.NSEI

0.49

-8.66

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.22

-3.13

.JKSE

0.01

6.31

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.11

-5.83

.KLSE

0.48

-6.10

Philippines

PHP=

+0.30

-4.03

.PSI

-0.83

-9.96

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.29

-7.68

.KS11

-0.35

-16.18

Singapore

SGD=

+0.30

-3.00

.STI

-0.88

-0.38

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+0.24

-6.67

.TWII

-0.15

-11.92

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.13

-4.41

.SETI

0.12

-3.36

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com))

