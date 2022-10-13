EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX sharply deepen losses after hot U.S. inflation

By Susan Mathew

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Emerging markets stocks and currencies hit session lows on Thursday, after hot U.S. consumer price data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to stay aggressively hawkish, lifting Treasury yields and the dollar.

MSCI's index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS, which was about flat before the data, slumped 0.6%, while stocks .MSCIEF lost 1.6%, testing 2-1/2 year lows. FRX/US/

U.S consumer prices increased more than expected in September and underlying inflation pressures continued to build up, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth 75-basis points interest rate hike next month.

"Dollar is king yet again as the strong U.S. CPI implies more rate hikes by the Federal Open Market Committee and more pain for EM currencies," said Marek Drimal, lead CEEMEA strategist at Societe Generale.

"We expect EM FX to remain on the backfoot in the near future – more monetary policy tightening increases the risk of hard-landing in the U.S. or the global economy, geopolitical worries remain elevated, and a big part of the global economy may see a winter of discontent."

The South Korean won KRW= led losses, down 1.4%. South Africa's rand ZAR= hit its lowest since May 2020 at 18.5734 against the greenback, while Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX was at about 63.47 per dollar in Moscow trading.

Central European currencies lost between 0.4% and 0.6% against the dollar, while they were largely flat against the euro.

In Latin America, Brazil's real BRBY and the Colombian peso COP= slumped around 1% each, while Mexico's peso MXN= fell 0.5%.

Chile's peso CLP= lost 0.6%, hurt further by the central bank signaling a 50 basis point hike it delivered overnight would mark the end of its tightening cycle, but that it would keep rates at the current level for as long as needed.

"We now expect market participants to focus on when could the easing cycle begin," Citi Research strategists said.

"Underlying pressures remain strong with wages growing at a 15% annualized pace over the last four months and an uncertain external environment," they said. "We expect rates to start coming down in 2Q23."

Chile joins many other EM central banks that have signaled the end of their tightening cycle.

"But if their currencies get under a major selling pressure – notably if real yields are still growing increasingly negative and the economy is facing twin deficits – then additional tightening might be required," said SocGen's Drimal.

Among Latin American stocks, Chile stocks led declines, down 0.9% to hit 5-month lows.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

851.12

-1.64

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2115.12

-1.87

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

114737.54

-0.08

Mexico IPC .MXX

-

-

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4890.60

-0.93

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1176.64

-0.36

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3504

-1.48

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.1413

-0.81

Chile peso CLP=CL

952.7

-1.02

Colombia peso COP=

4648.68

-1.00

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9723

-0.11

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

151.3100

-0.20

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

