EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX set to end week on a high; U.S. payrolls eyed

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks were set to end the week on an upbeat note, boosted by shares in South Korea, while regional currencies also inched higher in the run up to crucial U.S. payrolls data that could determine the interest rate outlook.

MSCI's index for emerging market (EM) stocks .MSCIEF was up 0.9% at 0928 GMT, set for a weekly gain of 0.6%.

South Korea's KOSPI index .KS11 jumped 2.9% as shares of automakers rallied amid optimism around the government's push to improve corporate practices regarding shareholder value.

South Korea's consumer inflation also slowed to a six-month low in January, official data showed on Friday.

Upbeat earnings from U.S. giants Meta PlatformsMETA.O and Amazon.comAMZN.O lifted the mood too. India's Nifty 50 index .NSEI hit a record high, buoyed by gains in information technology stocks.

Chinese stocks underperformed, with the Shanghai benchmark index .SSEC logging its worst week in five years as recent policy support measures failed to boost investor confidence in China's struggling economy.

A gauge of regional currencies .MIEM00000CUS rose 0.2% as the dollar =USD was subdued ahead of the closely-watched non-farm payrolls report for January, which could shape expectations for the central bank's monetary policy path.

"The focus in FX markets today is on whether U.S. employment continues on its benign downward path," ING strategists said in a research note.

"Of interest will be whether December’s number gets revised down – marking 11 downward revisions out of 12 last year."

The EM currencies index is set for its biggest weekly gain since the end of December as investors hold on to bets on Fed interest rate cuts, although expectations have shifted to May from March after pushback from Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday.

The South African rand ZAR= slipped 0.2%, while the Israeli shekel ILS= firmed 0.5% against the dollar.

Most Asian currencies also crept higher against the greenback, with the exception of the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS, which was muted.

The Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 weakened to 30.45 versus the dollar.

EM equity funds registered their ninth week of inflows of $6.8 billion in the week to Wednesday, while debt fund suffered a fourth week of outflows of $200 million, according to data from BofA Global Research.

HIGHLIGHTS

** S&P due to review Nigeria's credit rating

** Moody's to review Czech Republic's rating

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar Editing by Mark Potter)

