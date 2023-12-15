EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX set for weekly gains as Fed's dovish spell lights up risk sentiment

By Siddarth S

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Emerging markets currencies and stocks were poised for weekly gains on Friday in a week that was packed with central bank decisions and economic data, saw the U.S. Federal Reserve grabbing the limelight after its dovish stance boosted risk sentiment.

MSCI's index tracking emerging markets stocks .MSCIEF climbed nearly 1% by 1004 GMT, hitting its highest levels since August.

The broader currencies index .MIEM00000CUS nudged up 0.2%, holding gains, after having hit more-than one-year highs in the previous session.

For the week, the stocks index was set to gain 2.7%, while the currencies index was on track to rise 0.8%.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and switched to a dovish narrative of likely interest rate cuts for next year that bolstered sentiment for riskier assets across the globe.

Most Asian equities advanced, but Chinese shares were an anomaly with the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC and the blue-chips .CSI300 falling 0.6% and 0.3% respectively.

The fall in shares was in reaction to weak November data that pointed to a worsened property sector and retail sales missed forecasts.

"Industrial output growth is very slowly picking up, though the data needs to be read with care. Retail sales are still providing support. But the real estate complex still looks very challenged," said ING in a note.

However, Hong Kong shares .HSI advanced 2.4% as the glum economic data boosted hopes for further stimulus measures from the world's second largest economy.

Meanwhile, China's central bank ramped up liquidity injection but kept the interest rate unchanged, matching market expectations, while Chinese leaders agreed to run a budget deficit of 3% of gross domestic product in 2024, Reuters reported citing sources.

South Africa’s rand ZAR= rose 1.0%, extending gains against the dollar and hitting its highest levels in one month after positive economic data on Wednesday. The country's stock markets were closed due to a holiday.

Turkey's 2023 year-end inflation is seen at 65.39% compared to previous estimate of 67.23%, according to a central bank survey, while data showed, Turkish house sales dropped 20.6% year-on-year in November, weakening for a fourth consecutive month.

Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 ticked down 0.3% to the dollar, hovering around the 29 per dollar range.

The Russian rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX was steady ahead of a central bank decision, where it is expected to hike interest rates by 100 basis points.

On the data front, Israel and Nigeria's inflation figures, Argentina's third-quarter economic activity, and Colombia's retail sales and industrial output are due later in the day.

