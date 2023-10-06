EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX set for third weekly decline; US jobs data in focus

By Johann M Cherian and Amruta Khandekar

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies and stocks continued to recover on Friday ahead of a keenly-awaited U.S. jobs report that will be crucial in shaping interest rate expectations, though both asset classes were on track for a third straight week of losses.

MSCI's index of emerging markets stocks .MSCIEF climbed 0.7%, while currencies .MIEM0000CUS added 0.1% by 0856 GMT.

Both indexes got some respite at the end of a bruising week, which saw investors flee riskier assets following a rout in bond markets on expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep monetary policy tighter for longer.

For the week, however, EM stocks have shed 1.6% so far, while currencies are down 0.3%.

While the bond market turmoil has cooled for now, analysts say the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due at 1230 GMT will be crucial in determining how long U.S. monetary policy would remain restrictive, and consequently shape the outlook for emerging markets assets.

"The pause in the bond selloff is granting some room for recovery for most currencies against the dollar," said Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING in a note.

"Today’s U.S. payrolls are, however, the big event of the week and a strong read could easily put markets back on a bearish track and reignite aggressive dollar buying."

In central and eastern Europe, the Czech crown EURCZK= was flat against the euro after central bank minutes showed policymakers debated whether it might be possible to start cutting borrowing costs before the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Egypt's sovereign dollar bonds dropped nearly 3 cents after ratings agency Moody's downgraded the north African country's credit rating to 'Caa1' from 'B3,' citing worsening debt affordability.

The Indian rupee INR= was muted against the dollar after the country's central bank kept its key lending rate steady as widely expected, but signalled it would keep rates high and liquidity tight.

"The vulnerability of inflation to supply shocks, as seen in the past two months, and still steady momentum in growth, suggests little reason for a change in approach," Barclays analysts wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, the Russian rouble weakened to an over seven-week low past 101 against the dollar, pressured by lower oil prices and reduced supply of foreign currency from exporters.

