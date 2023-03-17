EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX rise on hopes of smaller Fed hikes, banking sentiment improves

By Shreyashi Sanyal

March 17 (Reuters) - Emerging market assets rose on Friday as concerns triggered by U.S. mid-size lenders prompted investors to tone down their expectations of a big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week.

The MSCI's index for EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS rose 0.3%, while its gauge for stocks .MSCIEF jumped 1.4%. Currencies were set to rise at the end of a roller coaster week, while stocks remained flat.

Rigorous monetary tightening cycles by developed world central banks, such as the U.S. Fed and the European Central Bank, have hurt riskier emerging market plays. Their currencies which are weighed against the dollar =USD or the euro EUR=, have not fared well in a high-rate environment supportive of gains in these developed market units.

But that stands to be tested as investors now start to price in a smaller 25 basis point rate hike by the Fed next week, in the aftermath of the collapse of two big U.S. regional banks and recent stress signals from First Republic Bank FRC.N.

A $30 billion lifeline for First Republic did ease fears of its imminent collapse and helped buoy risk sentiment.

South Africa's rand ZAR= strengthened 0.5% against the dollar, while Hungary's forint EURHUF= and the Czech crown EURCZK=, both rose about 0.2% each against the euro.

Shares in China, the largest emerging market, closed up .CSI300 0.5%. China's central bank said it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the first time this year to help keep liquidity ample and support a nascent economic recovery.

Shaun Murison, senior market analyst at IG Markets in Gauteng, South Africa says the short-term negative sentiment for emerging markets have ease, "and with that we're seeing a bit of risk on trade and at least near-term hemorrhaging has seemed to stop."

"I think there's quite a high probability of a 25 basis point move now... and markets are still processing some further gains in emerging market currencies if we were to get maybe even a pause."

South African stocks .JTOPI added 1.5%, while Turkish stocks .XU100 gained 1%.

In Russia, all eyes are now on a central bank decision at 1030 GMT and Governor Elvira Nabiullina will shed more light on monetary policy and other issues at a media conference at 1200 GMT.

The rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX traded lower against the dollar, with analysts polled by Reuters week expecting a rate hold and are focused on whether the Bank of Russia maintains or softens its hawkish rhetoric.

