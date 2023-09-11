EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX rebound as dollar weakens, China delivers fresh stimulus

By Amruta Khandekar

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies climbed on Monday as the dollar lost steam in the run-up to key U.S. inflation data due later this week, while stocks in the region received a boost from China's fresh stimulus measures to revive investor confidence.

MSCI's index for emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS rose 0.3% by 0900 GMT, with the dollar =USD weakening ahead of Wednesday's U.S. consumer prices data that will shape expectations for the interest rate trajectory in the world's largest economy.

Recent evidence of resilience in the U.S. economy had spurred concerns of higher-for-longer interest rates, helping the greenback log its eighth consecutive week in the green last week. Risk-sensitive emerging market (EM) currencies took a hit.

"Even though the inflation rate is likely to have turned out slightly higher again due to higher petrol prices, the increase in the core rate should again be in line with the achievement of the inflation target," Commerzbank's FX analyst Esther Reichelt said in a note.

EM stocks .MSCIEF advanced 0.2%, bouncing off their lowest level in two weeks hit in the previous session.

Aiding sentiment, Chinese regulators held a meeting with domestic and overseas investors and also reduced the risk weighting attached to insurance companies' holdings of blue-chip shares and tech stocks.

Broader Chinese stocks .CSI300 gained 0.7%, though Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI dropped 0.6% on a drag from technology and property shares.

The yuan CNY= rebounded from a 16-year low against the dollar as China's central bank set the midpoint rate around which the yuan is allowed to trade, with the strongest bias on record.

Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 was flat at 26.87 to the dollar. Data showed the country's current account deficit stood at $5.466 billion in July, more than a Reuters forecast, while industrial production fell 0.4% on a monthly basis.

Global ratings agency Fitch on Friday upgraded Turkey's foreign currency outlook to "stable" following a shift in the country's economic policy.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was flat against the euro, after a steep decline in the prior week, following a 75-basis-point rate cut from the country's central bank.

Polish central banker Ludwik Kotecki said he expects a pause in rate cuts in October.

Focus was also on the aftermath of Morocco's deadliest earthquake in more than six decades that hit the country late on Friday, with the death toll rising to more than 2,100.

