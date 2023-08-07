EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX muted; Pakistan ex-PM's arrest, odds of election delay in focus

By Ankika Biswas

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks and currencies were cautious on Monday ahead of U.S. and China inflation data this week, while traders monitored developments around the arrests of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan and the possibility of a delayed election there.

The MSCI index for EM stocks .MSCIEF slipped 0.1%, dragged by China's blue chips .CSI300 on concerns over deflationary pressures amid a lack of forceful stimulus measures from Beijing.

Chinese developers .HSMPI slid 3%, with Country Garden shares 2007.HK losing 7.7%. Yuzhou Group 1628.HK also closed lower after briefly gaining on a debt restructuring plan.

Fitch on Sunday noted Chinese authorities will avoid a bailout of troubled local government financing vehicles (LGHFVS), and were likely to implement further measures to ease financing pressure.

The MSCI EM currencies gauge .MIEM00000CUS was flat, with the Romanian leu EURRON= slipping 0.1% against the euro ahead of a policy decision during the day.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect Romania to keep its benchmark rate on hold at 7%, and down to 6.5% at the end of 2024 first quarter.

"A rate change is not on the table, however, a new forecast will be published and we would like to hear some comments on the current inflation and leu developments," ING analysts said.

Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX fell over 1% to 97-per-dollar, hurt by strong local demand for foreign currency and typically lower support from exporters at month start.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's law minister said an election due later this year will be based on a new census, fuelling opposition fears that any caretaker administration to oversee vote could see polling day pushed back by months.

On Saturday, police arrested former Prime minister Imran Khan after a court sentenced him to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts, potentially barring him from contesting election.

The rupee PKR= slipped 0.6% against the greenback, while stocks .KSE gained 0.1%.

Hasnain Malik, Tellimer's head of equity research, said the judicial move cleared the path for an election, perhaps in another six months, which ticks the democracy box for external lenders like the IMF.

"Local investors and stock brokers, as well as those foreign investors who have been around this block before, will welcome this outcome," Malik said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted saying he would work to change the committee selecting judges, amid protests over planned legislation which could see the highest court stripped of many of its powers.

While the shekel ILS= dipped 0.4%, Tel Aviv stocks .TA125 rose 0.5%.

Elsewhere, S&P upgraded its outlook on Nigeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

