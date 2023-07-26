EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX languish ahead of crucial Fed policy decision

By Ankika Biswas

July 26 (Reuters) - Most emerging market stocks and currencies slipped on Wednesday as traders braced for a likely U.S. interest rate hike later in the day, while Israel's political upheaval continued to steal the spotlight.

The MSCI index for EM currencies .MILA00000CUS eased 0.2%, with money markets anticipating a 25-basis-point hike by the Federal Reserve.

Rate decisions from Europe and Japan are also due this week.

Meanwhile in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suffered a hit in the polls over a judicial law his hard-right coalition has championed as he attempts to navigate his gravest domestic crisis.

The shekel ILS= slipped 0.1% against the greenback, while the Tel Aviv share index .TA125 bounced back 1% after a two-day political turmoil-led rout.

Public protests have intensified in Israel with doctors declaring a strike and more army reservists asking to halt service.

Moody's Investors Service noted passage of a new law limiting Supreme Court powers signalled persistent political tensions and may have negative repercussions for economy and security situation.

"The bill may still be struck down or frozen by the Supreme Court, as advocated by opponents of judicial changes," Barclays analysts noted.

"Such an outcome might calm the street protests and inject some optimism into financial markets. But the situation remains fluid."

In Central and East Europe, Hungary's forint EURHUF= continued its decline, down 0.7% against the euro, following a 100-bps rate cut on Tuesday and scope of further cautious policy easing.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported the Czech central bank will begin debating lowering interest rates as soon as this autumn amid expectations of inflation dropping sharply particularly at the start of 2024, according to Vice-Governor Jan Frait.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.1%.

Elsewhere, Nigeria delivered a smaller-than-expected 25-basis-point hike in its main lending rate on Tuesday. The naira NGN= was flat against the dollar.

The MSCI index for EM stocks .MSCIEF lost 0.2%, after logging its best one-day gain in nearly two months on Tuesday, as China equities retreated.

China's blue-chip index .CSI300, Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC and the Hang Seng Index .HSI dropped between 0.2% and 0.4% as doubts over any substantial policy measures came back to the fore.

"The latest Politburo meeting has provided little visibility on stimulus from the Chinese government ... aggressive 'bazooka' -style stimulus is unlikely," said BCA Research analysts who called for a cautious stance on China stocks.

Turkey's lender Yapı Kredi Bank YKBNK.ISdropped 7.1%, among the laggards on the benchmark BIST 100 .XU100, after conglomerate Koc Holding KCHOL.IS sold part of its stake in the bank.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; editing by Christina Fincher)

