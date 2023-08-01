EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX kick off August on weak note as factory data disappoints

By Ankika Biswas

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies and stock markets weakened on Tuesday, kicking off August on a sombre note, after shrinking factory activity in China and Europe highlighted a global economy under pressure from higher interest rates.

With the dollar staying firm, the MSCI EM currencies index .MIEM00000CUS slipped 0.3% to a one-week low. The index concluded July with an around 2% advance.

After a near-6% rally in July, the MSCI EM stocks index .MSCIEF dipped 0.2%, dented by China's blue-chips .CSI300 and Hong Kong shares .HSI. Mainland property developers .HSMPI dropped 2.4%.

Separate surveys showed factory activity in China and the euro zone contracted in July.

"The picture remains murky for China... suggesting weak consumer sentiments in the absence of a bazooka stimulus package," said analysts at OCBC.

A slew of surveys on July manufacturing on Poland, Czech and Hungary showed the Central European nations remained stuck in a deep downturn, highlighting sluggish activity set to dent economic rebound this year.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= and Czech crown EURCZK= slipped 0.3% each against the euro, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= dropped 0.7% to a four-month low.

Turkish July factory activity dipped after growing for six straight months as expansion in new orders and output came to an end due to inflationary pressures.

The lira TRY=TRYTOM=D3 was flat, while benchmark BIST 100 .XU100 rose 0.2% to a new record high.

Another update showed Russia's manufacturing sector activity increased for the 15th month running in July, but at the slowest pace since October as export orders declined.

"In EM, inflation is looking good, as PPI impulse is firmly in disinflationary mode and services CPI momentum has also slowed down considerably since earlier this year," Citi analysts noted.

Pakistan announced a hike in petrol and diesel prices to better reflect rising international prices and raise revenue to meet the International Monetary Fund bailout's objectives.

On Monday, the country left its key rate unchanged, with inflation seen declining gradually in coming months. The benchmark KSE 100 .KSE rose 0.5% on Tuesday, hitting its highest level since June 2021.

Investors were also vigilant of Pakistan's growing unrest as death toll from a suicide bombing targeting a hard-line religious group's political rally rose to 56.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's central bank in a monetary policy report on Monday said risks to inflation and real economic growth projections are skewed to the upside over medium term.

Thai and Sri Lanka equity markets were shut on Tuesday for public holidays.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

