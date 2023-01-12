EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX jump as U.S. inflation cools further, Brazil real hits 2-month high

By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Emerging market assets jumped on Thursday as data showing easing U.S. inflation strengthened bets that the Federal Reserve would switch to smaller rate hikes, while Brazil's real jumped after comments by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reassured markets.

A U.S. Labor Department report showed consumer prices unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December amid declining prices for gasoline and other goods, suggesting that inflation was now on a sustained downward trend.

The dollar slid =USD to seven-month lows, lifting an index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS, as well as its stocks counterpart .MSCIEF to June highs.

"Today's inflation data clears the path for the Fed to decelerate further and hike 25bps (basis points) at their next meeting on February 1st," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.

While core inflation rose, Harvey noted that core inflationary pressures had still come down.

Risk appetite had taken a hit last year after aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed had raised worries about a potential recession, diverting flows towards safer assets.

Brazil's real BRBY, BRL= jumped 2%, touching its highest level since early November after Lula said that he planned to have policies ready within 100 days and told financial markets they should not worry about his Workers Party government.

This followed anti-democratic protests by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro over the weekend.

Mexico's peso MXN= gained up to 0.7%, while Peru's sol PEN= extended gains to a third straight session. Colombia's peso COP= was up 0.9%.

Elsewhere, South Africa's rand ZAR= rose 1% to hit a near five-month high, as did China's yuan CNY=, up 0.5%.

But as the euro capitalized on the dollar's decline, Central European currencies edged lower against the single currency, led by a 0.2% dip in the Czech crown EURCZK=.

Among stocks, Turkey's main index .XU100 surged 5.0% after plunging 11.5% over the last three sessions, while the Johannesburg top 40 index .JTOPI hit an all-time high.

Most Latin American stock indexes fell, however tracking U.S. counterparts.

In Brazil, shares in retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA fell as much as 75% in a premarket auction after its chief executive officer resigned, citing the discovery of "accounting inconsistencies" totaling 20 billion reais ($3.9 billion).

Among bonds, ratings agency Moody's assigned a negative outlook to Latin American and Caribbean sovereign creditworthiness in 2023 on Wednesday, citing weak economic growth, high financial costs and sharp consumer price increases.

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank dropped $1.2 billion to $4.3 billion as of Jan. 6, the bank said, leaving the cash-strapped country with barely three weeks' worth of import cover.

Argentina's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 75%, its peso ARSB= rose 0.5% in the informal parallel market.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1956 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1021.30

0.44

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2304.05

1.8

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111914.48

-0.54

Mexico IPC .MXX

53771.30

1.06

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5201.83

0.41

Argentina MerVal .MERV

233027.58

3.74

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1335.83

-0.53

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0947

1.68

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.8420

0.36

Chile peso CLP=CL

817.4

0.40

Colombia peso COP=

4681.51

1.04

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7744

-0.02

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

180.9700

-0.16

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

357

0.56

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alex Richardson)

