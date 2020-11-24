EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX gain as U.S. stimulus hopes, vaccine progress buoy confidence

By Shruti Sonal

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian stock markets and currencies rose on Wednesday as COVID-19 vaccine progress and expectations for a U.S. fiscal boost under a Joe Biden administration lifted risky assets.

The region tracked gains in global equities, which included the Dow Jones index .DJI breaching the 30,000 level for the first time, supported in part by the formal start of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House. MKTS/GLOB

Hopes that the new U.S. administration will push through fresh stimulus measures, have steady working relations with its allies and progress on a coronavirus vaccine have brightened analysts' view for regional economies.

Signs of an economic rebound in Southeast Asia as pandemic curbs ease have also aided sentiment.

"Admittedly, the stars aligning on prompt, unprecedented policy stimulus, China-led resumption of supply-side activity starting to bleed into demand recovery and more nuanced containment strategies have rendered the downturn shallower than feared," said Venkateswaran Lavanya, analyst at Mizuho Bank.

Shares in Singapore .STI, Malaysia .KLSE and Thailand .SETI gained between 0.5% and 1.8%, though Philippine equities .PSI bucked the trend and eased for the second straight day.

Indonesian stocks .JKSE climbed over 1% to their highest level in nine months. The country's central bank on Tuesday said the government expects to post 5% economic growth next year, bouncing back from "slightly negative" growth in 2020.

Among currencies, the Singapore dollar SGD=, Philippine peso PHP=, Malaysian ringgit MYR= and Indonesian rupiah IDR= all edged up by 0308 GMT as investors shifted from the safe-haven U.S. dollar to riskier assets.

The Thai baht THB=TH, however, was subdued. The country's central bank governor said on Tuesday the speedy rise of the currency was causing concern, but played down the chance of launching unconventional measures such as mass bond purchases any time soon.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Thai finmin says plans more overseas borrowing

** Top Glove warns on deliveries after virus outbreak shuts plants

** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields are up 1 basis points at 1.365%

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index .KLSE include CIMB Group Holdings Bhd CIMB.KL, Telekom Malaysia Bhd TLMM.KL, Public Bank Bhd PUBM.KL

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0428 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

-0.03

+3.97

.N225

1.13

11.86

China

CNY=CFXS

+0.24

+5.87

.SSEC

-0.22

11.32

India

INR=IN

+0.00

-3.55

.NSEI

0.51

7.84

Indonesia

IDR=

+0.07

-1.77

.JKSE

0.24

-9.28

Malaysia

MYR=

+0.00

+0.10

.KLSE

1.09

0.43

Philippines

PHP=

+0.04

+5.26

.PSI

-0.87

-9.83

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

+0.53

+4.48

.KS11

0.30

19.47

Singapore

SGD=

+0.03

+0.21

.STI

0.32

-9.99

Taiwan

TWD=TP

+1.14

+5.61

.TWII

-0.41

14.61

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.10

-1.51

.SETI

1.34

-10.09

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

