EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX fall as Powell points to aggressive policy tightening

By Archishma Iyer

April 22 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian stocks fell on Friday following poor performance on Wall Street and a spike in U.S. Treasury yields overnight after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled rapid hawkish moves to battle heightened inflation.

Powell said that a half-point interest rate increase will be "on the table" when the Fed meets in May, adding it would be appropriate to move "a little more quickly" on tightening policy. .N

Equities in Indonesia .JKSE, India .NSEI, the Philippines .PSI and Thailand .SETI all fell, while shares in South Korea .KS11 and Taiwan .TWII also lost ground.

Several Asian currencies including the Singapore dollar SGD=, the Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Thai baht THB=TH weakened between 0.1% each as the U.S. dollar remained steady and yields on five-year U.S. notes US5YT=RR hit their highest since late 2018. FRX/

Powell's comments "are seen cementing a 50 basis-point hike in the upcoming May meeting and backing a series of half-point hikes ahead with the 'idea of front-end loading' to tackle soaring inflation," analysts at IG said in a note.

The statements come at a time when most regional central banks have been wary of hiking interest rates despite exacerbating inflationary pressures caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, as they seek to balance policy with economic growth.

"Regional equity sentiments look a tad cautious following the fall in U.S. indices yesterday. Another batch of solid corporate earnings was insufficient to offset hawkish Fed concerns and weakness in energy counters," analysts at Maybank wrote.

Also weighing on broader sentiment was concern around the impact of prolonged lockdown in China due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, which could dent growth in Asia's largest economy.

Investors will now also look ahead to comments on inflation from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey when he speaks as part of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's Spring Meetings in Washington.

Malaysian stocks .KLSE staved off steep losses seen across the region, however, after consumer prices in March rose less than expected, easing some pressure on the central bank to hurriedly raise rates.

The ringgit MYR= gave up 0.4% to be the worst performing currency in emerging Asia.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesia's benchmark 10-year yields were up to 6.9%

** Sri Lanka completes payment for Russian coal cargoes, easing power crisis

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0430 GMT

COUNTRY

FX RIC

FX DAILY %

FX YTD %

INDEX

STOCKS DAILY %

STOCKS YTD %

Japan

JPY=

+0.09

-10.29

.N225

-1.74

-5.97

China

CNY=CFXS

-0.26

-1.76

.SSEC

-0.07

-15.44

India

INR=IN

-0.16

-2.54

.NSEI

-0.90

-0.68

Indonesia

IDR=

-0.10

-0.75

.JKSE

-0.95

9.51

Malaysia

MYR=

-0.37

-3.28

.KLSE

-0.07

1.90

Philippines

PHP=

+0.21

-2.54

.PSI

-0.23

-1.08

S.Korea

KRW=KFTC

-0.25

-4.29

.KS11

-1.02

-9.31

Singapore

SGD=

+0.03

-1.06

.STI

0.08

7.29

Taiwan

TWD=TP

-0.21

-5.40

.TWII

-0.78

-6.72

Thailand

THB=TH

-0.16

-1.55

.SETI

-0.35

1.63

Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Asian stock marketshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.