EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX bounce on Fed's bumper boost

By Susan Mathew

March 24 (Reuters) - Most emerging market stocks and currencies bounced on Tuesday, lifted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's extraordinary measures to support the economy and ease global dollar funding strains amid the coronavirus pandemic which is paralysing economic activity.

The Fed announced unlimited quantitative easing, saying it would back purchases of corporate bonds, roll out a programme to get credit to small and medium-sized business and expand asset purchases to stabilise financial markets.

Asian and European shares rallied on Tuesday as did U.S. stocks futures. MKTS/GLOB

MSCI's index of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF jumped 4.3% looking to make up for Monday's 5.6% drain. Its currency counterpart .MIEM00000CUS firmed 0.6%, to lift slightly off three-year lows.

"(The Fed's move) can do plenty to mitigate the jumps seen in both market risk and liquidity risk premiums for credit markets," said Wei Liang Chang, macro strategist, FX and credit at DBS Bank.

"The real value is in the Fed's signal that it is open to doing more for corporate bond issuers."

South Korean assets were among the biggest gainers after the country doubled its economic package to 100 trillion won ($80 billion).

The Kospi stock index .KS11 surged 8.6% in its biggest intraday gain since late 2008. The won currency KRW= looked to mark its best session in four years, firming 2% against the dollar which eased after the Fed's announcements. FRX/

Indian shares .BSESN, .NSEI recovered ground after posting their worst session on record on Monday, an the rupee rebounded from record lows. Stocks in Hong Kong .HSI and Taiwan .TWII added 4.5%..BO

Elsewhere, Russia's rouble RUB= increased 1% as oil prices rose, while the South African rand ZAR= firmed 0.8%. Stocks in Moscow .IMOEX and Johannesburg .JTOPI rose 5% and 4.2% respectively.

South Africa announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from midnight on Thursday to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak as the number of confirmed cases jumped by 128 to 402.

Turkey's lira TRY= firmed for the first time in five days, up 0.7%, while stocks .XU100 jumped almost 4%, on track for their best day in almost 11 weeks.

But keeping optimism at bay, many countries within the emerging market space report rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases, including the world's second most populous country, India.

Central banks and governments continue to ramp up efforts to rein in the numbers and support markets and economies. Philippines' central bank on Tuesday slashed its key interest rate by 200 basis points.

