EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks fall on strong U.S. inflation data, Colombian peso leads FX losses

By Shubham Batra and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell on Thursday after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data stoked fears that the Federal Reserve would stick to its hawkish monetary policy for longer, while Colombia's peso led the declines in regional currencies.

The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies .MILA00000CUS slipped 0.3% by 1450 GMT, as the dollar index erased early losses and gained following stronger-than-expected U.S. producer prices data.

In a separate report, U.S. jobless claims data also showed a resilient labor market, with claims of 194,000, compared with expectations of 200,000, according to a Reuters poll.

Stocks in Latin America .MILA00000PUS slid 0.8%.

Colombia's peso COP= dropped 1.5%, adding to previous session's sharp losses, with investors wary of the social and economic reforms put forward by the government of President Gustavo Petro.

"Colombian peso is a currency that is prone to suffer whenever financial conditions tighten, whenever yields go back up, and whenever risk sentiment wobbles, which is what we have had in the past few days," said Alejandro Cuadrado, global head of FX strategy at BBVA.

Adding to woes, data overnight showed Colombia's economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in 2022.

"Going forward, we expect economic activity to moderate as high inflation, rising interest rates, tighter financial conditions, and policy uncertainty due to ambitious policy reforms already approved and the expectation of additional government proposals weigh on activity," Goldman Sachs economist Santiago Tellez said.

Currency of the world's top copper producer Chile CLP= fell 1.0%, while Peru's sol PEN= slipped 0.3% against the greenback.

Data on Wednesday showed the Peruvian economy slowed for the second month in a row in December, missing forecasts, while the country faces a wave of social unrest that began early December.

"We do not expect Peru's economy to grow in January as the social unrest will have had a greater impact in January than it did in December, not only because of the radicalisation but also because the extended road blockades," Pablo Nano, deputy head economist at Scotiabank, said.

Brazilian real BRL= declined 0.6%, amid broader risk-off moves. Data showed economic activity in the region's largest economy grew by 2.9% in 2022, supported by the strength of the services sector.

Mexico's peso MXN= slipped 0.3%.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1450 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1007.72

0.28

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2222.94

-0.83

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

108893.00

-0.65

Mexico IPC .MXX

53633.34

0.4

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5411.28

0.12

Argentina MerVal .MERV

254288.39

-0.267

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1219.34

-0.01

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2508

-0.63

Mexico peso MXN=D2

18.6457

-0.38

Chile peso CLP=CL

797.5

-0.83

Colombia peso COP=

4971.56

-1.53

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.868

-0.72

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

192.7400

-0.19

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

373

1.34

(Reporting by Shubham Batra and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.