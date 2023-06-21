EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks fall on lack of major China stimulus, focus on Powell testimony

By Amruta Khandekar

June 21 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks traded at their lowest in more than a week on Wednesday after the lack of new stimulus measures from China depressed sentiment, and currencies fell as the dollar firmed ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony.

MSCI's emerging market stocks index .MSCIEF was down 0.9% by 0822 GMT, falling for the third session in a row, weighed down by declines in mainland China .CSI300 and Hong Kong .HSI equities.

China's yuan CNY=CFXS weakened to a seven-month low against the dollar, a day after a smaller-than-expected rate cut from the country's central bank disappointed investors who had hoped for a stronger stimulus package to revive growth in the world's second largest economy.

Further denting sentiment and sparking geopolitical concerns, U.S. President Joe Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator on Tuesday.

EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS dropped 0.2% and were also at a more than one week low against a firm dollar =USD, with analysts expecting Fed Chair Jerome Powell to strike a hawkish tone at his appearance before Congress later in the day.

"After the Fed’s decision to hold rates steady alongside a revised Dot Plot, money markets have created a disconnect with these revisions causing investor uncertainty. Fed Chair Powell may likely reiterate the hawkish bias that markets are currently so dismissive of, leaving EMs exposed to the downside," said DailyFX analyst Warren Venketas.

The South African rand ZAR= inched 0.1% higher as investors assessed data showing headline consumer inflation slowed more than expected in May, to 6.3% year-on-year.

While stubborn core inflation in South Africa remains a concern, "from a singular lens, the release was a net positive for doves and may lead the SARB (South African Reserve Bank) to seriously consider a rate pause in their next meeting," Venketas said.

The Turkish lira TRYTOM=D3 was slightly weaker at 23.595 to the dollar. Business confidence among Turkish manufacturers fell to 108.2 points in June, data showed.

Among central and eastern European currencies, the Czech crown EURCZK= inched 0.1% higher against the euro with its central bank holding a monetary policy meeting later in the day.

Elsewhere, the International Monetary Fund is encouraged by the "significant progress" in discussions between Zambia and its official creditors, and an agreement could be reached "within a few days," the fund said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; editing by Barbara Lewis

