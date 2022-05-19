EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks fall on global growth concerns, rand slips

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar

May 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand eased on Thursday ahead of the central bank's monetary policy meeting, where it is expected to make a 50 basis point hike, while emerging market stocks slid tracking a sharp sell-off on Wall Street overnight on growth worries.

The MSCI index for emerging market (EM) equities .MSCIEF fell 2.1% and was set to break its four-day rally, while currencies .MIEM00000CUS inched 0.3% lower.

The rand ZAR= slipped 0.2% ahead of South African Reserve Bank's rate decision due at 1300 GMT.

The central bank is set to make its first 50 bp hike in more than six years, taking it to 4.75%, to prevent potential second-round effects from higher consumer prices, a Reuters poll forecast on Friday.

"Given the challenges both in terms of the growth outlook but also in terms of public finances, they may go for a smaller hike this time around," said Per Hammarlund, chief emerging market strategist at SEB.

"The rand could come under a bit of pressure, not least because of concerns about South Africa's public finances. They need to do more to consolidate the budgets and the debt level."

China's yuan CNY= eased 0.2% against the dollar, as market sentiment soured after major global investment banks including Goldman Sachs cut their expectations for China's economic growth.

Among stocks, tech firms led losses on Hong Kong's benchmark index .HSI after a steep selloff on the Wall Street on Wednesday and disappointing results by index heavyweight Tencent 0700.HK.

However, China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 and the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC rose 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively, reversing early losses, as Shanghai set out its latest plan for exiting coronavirus lockdowns.

Sri Lankan shares .CSE fell 2.9% after the central bank held its key interest rates steady, following a massive 700 bp hike at its previous meeting.

The Philippine peso PHP= edged up 0.1% as the central bank raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 to stem intensifying inflationary pressures that could derail the domestic economy's recovery.

Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX firmed past 63 against the dollar, returning to levels not seen since January 2020, propped up by capital controls as well as looming tax payments that usually require extra conversion of foreign currency to meet local liabilities. RU/RUB

