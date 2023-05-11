EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks fall on China deflation fears, Turkish equities rally after presidential candidate withdraws

By Amruta Khandekar

May 11 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell for a third session on Thursday as gloomy data from China stoked concerns about deflation, while Turkey's equities and bonds rallied after presidential election candidate Muharrem Ince announced his withdrawal from the race.

The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks .MSCIEF was down 0.2% at 1154 GMT, while currencies in the region .MIEM00000CUS were also subdued, down 0.1%.

A survey earlier in the day showed Erdogan lagging his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu by more than five percentage points.

"Ince's withdrawal swings more votes in Kilicdaroglu's favour and reinforces his position as the favourite. Attention may soon turn to how difficult it will be to fix the economic crisis and maintain unity of a diverse coalition," said Hasnain Malik, head of equity research at Tellimer.

The dollar =USD, which had taken a hit on Wednesday after a U.S. inflation report raised bets of a rate-hike pause by the Federal Reserve, found its footing following the release of the Chinese data, which provided further evidence of the country's weak post-pandemic recovery.

The South African randZAR= came under renewed selling pressure, hitting a fresh three-year low against the dollar, as sentiment towards the currency was dented by the country's worst power cuts on record.

"South Africa is moving into the colder winter months and preparations are being made for an escalation of the load-shedding schedule. This is having a dire effect on what is already a fragile economy," said Shaun Murison, a senior market analyst at IG.

Pakistan's rupee fell to a record low of 296.93 against the greenback, amid deadly street protests sparked by the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and some senior leaders of his party.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid from over one-year highs hit in the previous session, down 0.6% and 0.1%, respectively, while the Czech crown CZKEUR= slipped 0.1% against the euro.

Czech inflation slowed further in April to its lowest since March 2022, data showed, possibly taking pressure off the country's central bank to hike rates.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff team is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka on Thursday as the crisis-hit country prepares for the first review of a loan programme in September.

