EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks fall, FX muted as central bank-heavy week looms

By Amruta Khandekar

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks were dragged lower on Monday by concerns about China's shaky economic recovery while currencies were subdued at the start of a week brimming with interest rate decisions from regional and major central banks.

MSCI's index for emerging market equities .MSCIEF fell 0.6% by 0932 GMT following two straight days of gains. A measure of regional currencies .MIEM00000CUS was steady as the dollar struggled to hold on to recent gains.

After fading optimism around the likelihood of early U.S. interest rate cuts depressed sentiment towards risk-sensitive EM assets for most of last week, investors are on guard ahead of policy decisions from countries including South Africa and Turkey.

The European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan are also due to give their verdicts on rates this week.

China's blue-chip index .CSI300 fell 1.6%, while the yuan CNY=CFXS held steady against the dollar after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) kept benchmark lending rates unchanged at their monthly fixing.

China's major state-owned banks moved to tighten yuan liquidity in the offshore foreign exchange market on Monday, four sources with knowledge of the matter said.

China's disappointing economic growth "is a drag on overall EM sentiment", said Jon Harrison, managing director of emerging market macro strategy at TS Lombard.

"Overall, we prefer LatAm (Latin America), especially Brazil. The ongoing monetary easing will raise consumer sentiment and boost equity markets, which remain undervalued despite the gains late last year."

Stocks in Taiwan .TWII remained a bright spot, rising 0.8% as technology shares received a boost from optimism around artificial intelligence.

Such enthusiasm, sparked by Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC's upbeat forecast had also pushed the benchmark U.S. S&P 500 .SPX index to a record high on Friday.

The South African rand ZAR= and the Israeli shekel ILS= dipped 0.9% and 0.7% against the dollar respectively.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has given initial price guidance for its benchmark-sized, dollar-denominated triple-tranche bonds, a bank document showed on Monday.

An International Monetary Fund team is currently in Cairo to discuss Egypt's $3 billion IMF loan and reform program, an IMF spokesperson said on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Quanta Computer 2382.TW biggest boost to Taiwan's stock index

** Malaysia's Dec CPI rises 1.5%, Morocco's annual inflation drops to 6.1%

** Indian markets closed for public holiday

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see CEE/

For TURKISH market report, see .IS

For RUSSIAN market report, see RU/RUB

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2024 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2024 https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.