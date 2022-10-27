EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks extend gains; Egyptian pound tumbles on moving to flexible exchange rate

By Susan Mathew

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks extended gains to a third straight session on Thursday, and while most currencies fell against a resurgent dollar the Egyptian pound plunged 12.6% to a record low.

MSCI's index of EM stocks .MSCIEF was up 0.6%, although losses in mainland China stocks capped gains.

The currencies counterpart .MIEM00000CUS was flat after logging its best day in two years in the previous session. Wednesday's jump came as the dollar tripped on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve might shift to less aggressive interest rate hikes to temper recession risks.

Any retreat in the dollar might prove temporary as the broader picture remains one where the Fed will power ahead with further tightening, and emerging markets, including FX, will come under pressure, said Chris Turner, global head of strategy and head of EMEA and LATAM research at ING.

The greenback regained momentum on Thursday with all eyes now on a likely 75 basis points (bps) interest rate hike by the European Central Bank in a decision due at 1215 GMT. FRX/

Most central European currencies inched lower against a weaker euro, though Hungary's forint EURHUF= firmed 0.3%.

EGYPTIAN POUND TUMBLES

Egypt's central bank affirmed that it had moved to a "durably flexible exchange rate regime", a move long urged by the International Monetary Fund with which it has been negotiating a financial support package.

"The move will result in some short-term economic pain but it will help to get an IMF deal over the line and go a long way to restoring macroeconomic stability," said Jason Tuvey, senior EM economist at Capital Economics.

The country's central bank also raised interest rates by 200 basis points in an exceptional meeting of its monetary policy committee.

"A weaker currency, coming alongside rising interest rates, may ignite fresh concerns over the fragile public finances... We expect the currency to fall to 24/$ by the end of next year but there is now clearly a risk that it gets there sooner."

The Egyptian pound EGP= was last at 22.45 per dollar, and down 30% so far this year.

Most other EM currencies fell. China's yuan CNY= briefly touched a 1-1/2-week high against the dollar before sliding 0.8% as Chinese cities tightened COVID curbs.

South Africa's rand ZAR= slipped 0.5%, giving up some gains made after the mid-term budget on Wednesday showed an improvement in the country's fiscal outlook. .J

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see CEE/

For TURKISH market report, see .IS

For RUSSIAN market report, see RU/RUB

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.