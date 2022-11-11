EMERGING-MARKETS/STOCKS-Emerging stocks head for biggest one-day gain since March

November 11, 2022

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Emerging-market stocks headed for their largest one-day gain since March on Friday, after U.S. inflation data softened expectations for more big rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and China eased some COVID restrictions.

The MSCI emerging market equity index .MSCIEF was last up 4.7%, having hit its highest since September 21.

The benchmark has a heavy weighting towards China, where mainland stocks .CSI300 rose 2.8% and Hong Kong's main index was up more than 7.6% .HSI - its largest daily gain since March 16. Chinese authorities eased COVID-19 rules, including shortening quarantines and removing a penalty for airlines for bringing in too many cases.

