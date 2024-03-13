News & Insights

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks drop as Country Garden drags on China shares; EU prepares $8 bln Egypt aid

Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

March 13, 2024 — 05:53 am EDT

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

By Ankika Biswas

March 13 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Wednesday, as Country Garden dragged broader Chinese shares lower, while investors focussed on a media report of an $8 billion European Union aid package for Egypt and a Reuters report of an IMF team arriving in Pakistan for a bailout review.

The MSCI index tracking emerging market stocks .MSCIEF lost 0.5%, after hitting its highest level since July 2023 intraday, set to snap a five-day winning streak.

The currencies' gauge .MIEM00000CUS slipped 0.2%.

Country Garden 2007.HK fell 4.9% after the Chinese property developer missed a coupon payment and later unveiled its plans to raise funds within a 30-day grace period.

The Hang Seng Mainland Properties index .HSMPI dropped 1.1%, with the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 and the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC losing 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively.

Among other single movers, Cathay Pacific 0293.HK climbed 5.8% after Hong Kong's flagship airline posted its first annual profit since 2019.

Among major news, a media report showed the European Union is readying a 7.4 billion euro ($8.08 billion) package aimed at shoring up Egypt's economy amid fear that conflict in Gaza and Sudan could exacerbate financial trouble in the country.

"Easing dollar backlogs, a big revision of interest rates and in currency value, and the sizable FDI capital inflows are all very positive. But the risk here is that there would be a lot of attention on what happens to inflation in the coming months," said Luis Costa, head of CEEMEA strategy at Citi.

The Egyptian pound EGP= edged up 0.1% against the dollar, while the benchmark stock index .EGX30 dropped 3.3%, continuing to ease from a record-breaking run.

Further, Reuters reported an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission is arriving in Pakistan on Wednesday for a second and last review of a $3 billion standby arrangement. If successful, the last review will release a tranche of around $1.1 billion. Islamabad had secured a last-gasp rescue package last summer to avert a sovereign default.

The Pakistani rupee PKR= rose 0.3%, though the benchmark KSE 100 .KSE fell nearly 1%.

The Russian rouble RUBUTSTN=MCXstrengthened slightly against the dollar to 91.72, regaining some of the ground lost on Tuesday, supported by rising oil prices. A media report showed the finance ministry plans to raise at least at 100 billion roubles ($1.1 billion) from privatisation this year.

In Central and East Europe, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged up against the euro, easing from the one-year low hit on Tuesday after its central bank doubled down on its criticism of a proposed law change it says could erode its independence, deepening a standoff with the government.

On the data front, Romania's consumer price inflation rose to 7.23% on the year in February from 7.41% the previous month, exceeding expectations.

A recent Reuters poll showed most analysts expect the central bank to keep its interest rate on hold at 7.0% in the April meeting and deliver its first rate cut in May.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Romanian President Iohannis to run for NATO leadership

** Putin warns the West: Russia is ready for nuclear war

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2024 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2024 https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

