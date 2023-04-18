EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks down after 3-day winning run as China's uneven recovery fails to lift mood

By Susan Mathew

April 18 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Tuesday, looking to break a three-session winning run, with upbeat China growth figures doing little to assuage investor concerns about the global economy in a high interest rate environment.

MSCI's index of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF fell 0.4% by 0739 GMT, after having risen 1% over the last three sessions.

Mainland China stocks .SSEC, .CSI300 rose and the yuan CNY= inched up after data showed China's economy grew at a faster-than-expected 4.5% year-on-year in the first three months of the year, as the end of strict COVID curbs lifted businesses and consumption. .SSCNY/

But property investment and industrial output pointed to an uneven recovery trend, keeping sentiment in check.

"(China's) growth momentum will likely remain robust in Q2 as the normalization continues following the economic reopening. However, whether the recovery will be sustainable in H2 will depend on the improvement in private sector confidence," said Tommy Wu, senior economist at Commerzbank.

Other Asian stocks fell, knocking an index of Asian shares .MIAPJ0000PUS from two-month highs.

EM stocks are up about 4.5% so far this year, roughly half of the S&P 500's .SPX 8% gain over the same period.

The dollar dipped, but EM currencies .MIEM00000CUS failed to capitalize. Expectations for a U.S. recession later in the year have been rising as a recent banking crisis and the Federal Reserve's main interest rate, already in the 4.75% to 5% range, is most likely seen being increased by 25 basis points next month.

"Despite some positive Chinese activity data overnight, Asian currencies are not rallying, suggesting that the recent rebound in the dollar should not be dismissed," said Chris Turner, global head of markets and regional head of research for UK & CEE at ING.

South Africa's rand ZAR= outperformed on the day, up 0.3% after having dropped 1.2% on Monday. Local business confidence index for February and March, due later in the day, will be eyed as the country struggles with power cuts. .J

Indonesia's rupiah IDR= did little after the central bank left the benchmark interest rate on hold at 5.75%. The currency was last down 0.4% against the dollar.

Russia's rouble RUBUTSTN=MCX slipped again after a central bank report on Monday said weakness in the rouble is seen contributing to inflationary pressure after the country's consumer prices saw a gradual increase in the first quarter of 2023.

In central Europe, Hungary's forint EURHUF= hit one-year highs against the euro, last up 0.2%, as rate cut chances at next week's meeting faded amid still high inflation.

