EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies recover after brief dip following strong U.S. jobs data

By Susan Mathew

July 8 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies and stocks cut some gains on Friday after a much stronger than expected rise in U.S. payrolls firmed the case for another big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, but they were soon back at pre-data levels.

The Fed's move has been anticipated. Traders' bets of a 75 basis points increase rose to 97.7% versus 91.5% before the release of the data, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool. U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 372,000 jobs last month, data showed, versus an estimated rise of 268,000 jobs, per a Reuters poll.

MSCI's index of emerging market currencies index .MIEM00000CUS edged up 0.1% after dipping briefly into the red following the data, while its shares counterpart .MSCIEF was last up 0.5%.

"It would take a terrible report for the market to re-price its Fed rate hike expectations," said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst, at City Index.

"Heading into the report, there is no doubt that the Fed and the market are more focused on inflation than the jobs data," she said, referring to June consumer price numbers due next week.

But as Wall Street tripped after the data, Latam bourses followed suit, with Mexico's IPC index .MXX sliding 0.8% to lead losses in the region. .N

In currencies, recovering oil prices lifted crude exporter Colombia's peso COP= from fresh record lows of 4,419.50 it hit early in the session. The currency was still in record low territory thanks to volatility in oil prices and, more locally, from elections last month that saw Colombia elect its first-ever leftist President.

Brazil's real BRBY extended gains to a second day after hitting five-month lows earlier in the week, while Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.5%, moving firmly away from its lowest since mid-March.

Data on Friday showed Brazil's consumer prices rose 0.67% in June, slightly below market forecasts as the country undergoes an aggressive monetary tightening cycle.

Peru's sol PEN= rose 0.5% after the country's central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.0% - a 13-year high - late on Thursday as it struggles to tamp down stubbornly high inflation.

The currency, however, was still hovering near its lowest in nearly six months as strikes at its copper mines have hampered output at the world's second biggest producer of the red metal.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= recovered after a smaller-than-expected hike had dented the currency on Thursday. Central bank governor Adam Glapinski on Friday said a technical recession in Poland is possible next year.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

