EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies recover after brief dip following strong U.S. jobs data

By Susan Mathew

July 8 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies and stocks rose on Friday, shurgging off brief losses made after a much stronger-than-expected rise in U.S. payrolls firmed the case for another big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The Fed's move has been anticipated. Traders' bets of a 75- basis pointincreasethis month rose up to 97.7% versus 91.5% before the release of the data, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

The expectation feeds into worries that the tightening cycle might push the U.S. economy into recession, the effects of which will ripple across most markets in the developing world.

Higher U.S. rates also lessen the appeal for riskier assets as the dollar gains. FRX/

MSCI's index of emerging market currencies index .MIEM00000CUS edged up 0.1% after dipping briefly into the red following the data, while its shares counterpart .MSCIEF was last up 0.5%.

"It would take a terrible report for the market to re-price its Fed rate hike expectations," said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst, at City Index.

"Heading into the report, there is no doubt that the Fed and the market are more focused on inflation than the jobs data," she said, referring to June consumer price numbers due next week.

In Latin America, Brazil's real BRBY jumped 1% extending gains to a second day after hitting five-month lows earlier in the week. Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.4%, moving firmly away from its lowest since mid-March.

Most other Latin American currencies slipped as oil and copper prices declined.

Peru's sol PEN= gave up session gains to trade lower. The country's central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 6.0% - a 13-year high - late on Thursday as it struggles to tamp down stubbornly high inflation.

The currency, however, was still hovering near its lowest in nearly six months as strikes at its copper mines have hampered output at the world's second biggest producer of the red metal.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1837 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

999.83

0.55

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2041.33

0.63

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

100448.65

-0.28

Mexico IPC .MXX

47485.90

0.24

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5114.09

0.25

Argentina MerVal .MERV

106020.18

3.672

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1348.97

-0.1

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.2857

1.10

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.4342

0.34

Chile peso CLP=CL

973.1

-2.36

Colombia peso COP=

4411.1

-0.58

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8978

-0.55

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

126.7900

-0.18

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

