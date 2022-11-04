EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies rally as dollar dives after U.S. labour data

By Susan Mathew

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies rallied on Friday as the dollar sank following U.S. jobs data, with the Chinese yuan and South African rand jumping 2%, while stocks jumped 3%, on track for their best day in nearly eight months.

The dollar =USD dropped more than 1% after U.S. employers hired 261,000 workers in October, more than the 200,000 expected, but a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.7% suggested some loosening in labor market conditions.

The offshore yuan CNH= traded at 7.18 a dollar, while the South African rand ZAR= hit 18 per greenback. Brazil's real BRBY and the Chilean peso CLP= firmed 1.9% and 1%, respectively.

Mexico's peso MXN= rose 0.8% to hit a five-month high.

"There is offsetting dynamics that are unfolding within the U.S. labor market report," said Brendan McKenna, international economist and FX strategist at Wells Fargo.

"The establishment survey was relatively strong, but the household survey showed a pretty large decline in jobs. I think the Fed is probably a little bit more focused on the household survey at the moment, and that's kind of resulting in some broad dollar weakness and foreign currency, especially EM currency, strength."

He expects the Fed to deliver a 50 basis points hike in December and shift to a slower pace in early 2023.

Risk assets took a hit earlier this week after the Federal Reserve struck a hawkish tone, quashing any hopes of a dovish pivot and raising bets for a higher terminal interest rate.

Following a strong handover from emerging market peers earlier in the day due to hopes of easing COVID-19 curbs in China and optimism around U.S.-China relations, Latam stocks jumped between 0.5% and 1.7%. A strong session on Wall Street also aided the moves. .N

This sent a broader index of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF up 3.0%.

Brazilian oil major Petroleo Brasileiro PETR4.SA, or Petrobras, jumped as much as 3.2% before reversing course after the company posted a stronger-than-expected 48% surge in third-quarter profit.

It was last trading down 1%. Petrobras will distribute dividends of around 43.68 billion reais ($8.5 billion) amid controversy over its massive payout, the company said.

A surge in oil prices lifted Colombia's peso COP= 0.8%, snapping a five-session losing streak.

Colombia's Congress on Thursday approved a tax reform bill that will raise an additional 20 trillion pesos ($4 billion) annually for the next four years, in part through increased duties on oil and coal.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

886.62

2.99

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2370.17

2.79

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

118551.74

1.42

Mexico IPC .MXX

50812.60

1.19

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5204.90

0.47

Argentina MerVal .MERV

-

-

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1236.14

1.7

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.0277

1.85

Mexico peso MXN=D2

19.4912

0.74

Chile peso CLP=CL

932.4

1.27

Colombia peso COP=

5019.81

0.76

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9624

-0.10

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

158.2200

-0.18

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Jonathan Oatis)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

