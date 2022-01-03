EMERGING MARKETS- Stocks, currencies mark positive start to year; Lira volatile

By Susan Mathew

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit three-week highs and currencies also began the year on a firmer footing on Monday, with the volatile Turkish lira last trading almost 2% higher against a weaker dollar.

After ending 2021 down about 4.5%, MSCI's index of EM stocks .MSCIEF was up 0.2% in thin trading with some markets, including China, closed for New Year holiday. Its currency counterpart .MIEM00000CUS inched up 0.1%.

Turkey's lira TRY= rallied as much as 3%, reversing an early drop of up to 5% - continuing the volatility of recent weeks. Data on Monday showed inflation soared to a 19-year high beyond 36% last month.

The currency, which hit record lows on policy missteps and was the worst performing EM currency last year with a 44% slide, was last trading at 13 to the dollar.

Meanwhile, investors were also on the lookout for an announcement from embattled property developer China Evergrande 3333.HK. Its shares were halted for trade pending "inside information", the company said.

Default worries saw shares of Evergrande, which has about $300 billion in liabilities, tumble last year and hit the wider property sector.

South Africa's rand ZAR= was on course for its best session in two months, while falling oil prices and geopolitical tension kept the Russian rouble's RUB= gains in check. FRX/

The rouble has been under increased pressure since October on rising tensions with the West regarding its military build-up near Ukraine.

Brazil's real BRBY fell almost 1% with investors watching headlines around President Jair Bolsonaro's health after he was hospitalized on Sunday with an obstructed gut.

Bolsonaro may need surgery for the latest complication from a 2018 stabbing while on his presidential campaign. He faces elections this year with his leftist rival and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva gaining popularity while Bolsonaro's slides amid his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In Mexico MXN= investors look forward to new central bank chief Victoria Rodriguez's first monetary policy meeting next month to gauge her stance on the pace of interest rate hikes in Mexico.

"The new Governor will face the challenge of bringing inflation back to its target of 3% in the monetary policy horizon, leading up to 2023; of keeping Banxico independent from the potential pressures of the government," said Citigroup strategists.

Chile's peso CLP= spiked 13% higher in the opening minute on Monday before trading back at levels closer to its last close. It was last up 0.3% at 851.0 per U.S. dollar. A central bank poll showed interest rates in the country hitting 5%, while data separately showed Chile's economic activity jumped 14.3% in November compared to the same period a year earlier.

Among stocks, lender Banco Inter BIDI3.SA led Brazil's Bovespa .BVSP higher after it announced a buy-back.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1408 GMT:

Stock

indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets

.MSCIEF

1234.51

0.2

MSCI LatAm

.MILA00000PUS

2121.52

-0.39

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

105782.74

0.92

Mexico IPC .MXX

0.00

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4336.12

2.02

Argentina MerVal .MERV

0.00

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

0.00

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.6240

-0.95

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.5202

-0.16

Chile peso CLP=CL

849.9

0.19

Colombia peso

COP=

4050.41

0.37

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.98

0.13

Argentina peso (interbank)

ARS=RASL

103.0000

-0.25

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

