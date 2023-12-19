EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies jump over 1% on rate-cut rally, higher commodity prices

By Siddarth S

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies hit more than a decade high and stocks logged more than one-year highs on Tuesday on bets of U.S. interest rate cuts and commodity price strength, while investors awaited central bank decisions in Chile and Colombia.

MSCI's gauge for Latin American equities .MILA00000PUS was up 1.8% by 1500 GMT, while the broader currencies index .MILA00000CUS rose 1.2%.

The broader currencies index notched its highest level since 2011, while the benchmark stock index hit its highest level since April 2022.

Latin American stocks and currencies have had a robust December after the U.S. Federal Reservebolstered risk sentiment last week when it hinted at the prospects of interest rate cuts next year.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP and the S&P/BMV Mexican shares index.MXX hit fresh record highs, climbing 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

The real BRL= also gained 0.6% against the dollar supported by higher tin prices. Brazil is a major tin producer.

Brazil's central bank again stressed the need for monetary policy caution amid a volatile international environment, according to the minutes of its policy meeting last week.

Argentina's central bank on Monday said it would switch its benchmark interest rate to the overnight reverse repo rate of 100% from the previous 28-day Leliq rate of 133%, a move aimed at simplifying monetary policy amid an economic crisis.

"In the midst of a very high inflation environment, the announced policy rates remain negative in real terms," Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

The benchmark Merval index .MERV rose 1.5%, while the official peso ARS=RASL edged down to 803.15 per dollar

Chile's peso CLP= and the Peruvian sol PEN= climbed 1.5% and 0.8% respectively, tracking higher copper prices on supply concerns. MET/L

However, Chilean stocks .SPIPSA slipped 0.1% ahead of the central bank's monetary policy decision later on Tuesday. It is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points(bps) to 8.50%.

The central bank in Colombia is also due to issue its latest policy decision on Tuesday, with a Reuters poll projecting it to lower its key rate by 25 bps to 13.00%.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was steady against the euro after rising earlier, as the country's central bank cut its base rate by another 75 basis points to 10.75%, meeting market expectations.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

999.28

0.14

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2636.48

1.8

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

131883.91

0.61

Mexico IPC .MXX

57967.57

0.41

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

6046.60

-0.08

Argentina MerVal .MERV

937682.19

1.714

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1165.10

0.15

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

4.8680

0.70

Mexico peso MXN=D2

17.0897

0.40

Chile peso CLP=CL

860.7

1.42

Colombia peso COP=

3928

0.14

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.7096

0.37

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

803.1500

-0.06

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

975

1.03

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

