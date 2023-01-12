EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies jump after U.S. inflation cools further

By Susan Mathew

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies jumped on Thursday and stocks erased losses to continue a winning streak as data showing easing inflation strengthened bets that the Federal Reserve would switch to smaller rate hikes.

A U.S. Labor Department report showed consumer prices unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December amid declining prices for gasoline and other goods, suggesting that inflation was now on a sustained downward trend.

The dollar slid =USD to seven-month lows, lifting an index of emerging market currencies .MIEM00000CUS,.MSCIEF as well as its stocks counterpart .MSCIEF to June highs.

"Today's inflation data clears the path for the Fed to decelerate further and hike 25bps at their next meeting on February 1st," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe.

While core inflation rose, Harvey notes that core inflationary pressures have still come down.

Risk appetite had taken a hit last year after aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed had raised worries about a potential recession, diverting flows towards safer assets.

On Thursday, Brazil's real BRBY climbed as much as 1%, Mexico's peso MXN= gained up to 0.7%, while Peru's sol PEN= extended gains to a third straight session. Colombia's peso COP= led gains in Latin America, up 0.7%.

Investors seemed to look past potential political unrest as Brazil's 11-day-old government braced for more anti-democratic protests by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro, after demonstrators rampaged through state institutions on Wednesday, threatening to destabilize the country.

Elsewhere, South Africa's rand ZAR= rose 0.1% to hit five-month highs, as did China's yuan CNY=, up 0.5%.

But as the euro capitalized on the dollar's decline, Central European currencies edged lower against the single currency, led by a 0.2% dip in the Czech crown EURCZK=.

Turkey's lira TRY= was flat. The central bank's net international reserves dropped more than $3.2 billion to $24.31 billion in the week to Jan. 6, data from the central bank showed.

Among stocks, Turkey's main index .XU100 surged 5.0% after plunging 11.5% over the last three sessions, while the Johannesburg top 40 index .JTOPI hit an all-time high.

Most Latin American stock indexes, however, fell, tracking U.S. counterparts.

In Brazil, shares in retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA fell as much as 75% in a premarket auction after its chief executive officer resigned, citing the discovery of "accounting inconsistencies" totaling 20 billion reais ($3.9 billion).

Among bonds, ratings agency Moody's assigned a negative outlook to Latin American and Caribbean sovereign creditworthiness in 2023 on Wednesday, citing weak economic growth, high financial costs and sharp consumer price increases.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

1017.42

0.06

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2269.37

0.27

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

111740.88

-0.69

Mexico IPC .MXX

53426.59

0.41

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5199.41

0.37

Argentina MerVal .MERV

227258.90

1.171

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1341.39

-0.11

Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real BRBY 5.1521 0.54 Mexico peso MXN=D2 18.9040 0.03 Chile peso CLP=CL 823.9 -0.39 Colombia peso COP= 4698.41 0.67 Peru sol PEN=PE 3.7798 -0.16 Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL 180.9600 -0.15 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

