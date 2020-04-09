EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies gain; U.S. jobs, OPEC meeting in focus

By Ambar Warrick

April 9 (Reuters) - Emerging-market stocks and currencies rose on Thursday, eyeing weekly gains, as a softer dollar and hopes coronavirus cases were peaking prompted some buying in risk assets.

Still, markets haven't yet seen the full extent of the pandemic's economic toll. U.S. jobless claims due later in the day are expected to show near-record-level unemployment in the world's largest economy.

Social distancing rules around the globe, in response to the coronavirus, have battered business activity and led the global economy towards a deep recession.

The MSCI's developing-world stocks index .MSCIEF rose more than 1% for the day and was set for its best week in four years. Currencies .MIEM00000CUS added 0.3% for the day, headed for their best week in nearly 10 months.

Markets were also hoping a meeting of the world's largest oil producers later in the day would lead to cuts in production. Oil prices rose in anticipation. O/R

"Sentiment in markets continues to shift like a yo-yo, but signs that the coronavirus curve continues to flatten in the worst affected countries are very positive," Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp wrote in a note.

"Equities continue to rally and with a lot of cash on the sidelines, provided the COVID-19 data proves reliable; this move can have legs even more so if OPEC and friends formulate a credible response that puts a floor under oil price."

Russia's rouble RUB= rose about 0.5% on Thursday, while stocks .IMOEX added about 0.9%. Markets were looking to an end in the oil-price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which caused prices to plunge last month.

The Saudi Arabian riyal SAR= was flat on the day. Stocks .TASI added about 1%.

South Africa's rand ZAR= rose to a one-week high, continuing its recovery from a record low earlier in the week. The country's stocks added about 1.8%.

Currencies in Hungary HUF=, Poland PLN= and the Czech Republic CZK= rose 0.1% to 0.7% before euro zone finance ministers meet on a joint fiscal response to curb the economic shock from the coronavirus.

