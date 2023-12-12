EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks climb, FX listless ahead of US inflation report

By Siddarth S

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Emerging markets stocks rose on Tuesday, led by gains in Hong Kong and Philippines shares as investors braced for a key U.S. inflation report, while currencies were little changed ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later this week.

MSCI's gauge of emerging markets stocks .MSCIEF gained 0.4%, while a basket of currencies .MIEM00000CUS was up 0.1% against the dollar by 0955 GMT.

U.S. consumer prices index(CPI) data for November is expected to show inflation still cooling but staying well above the Fed's 2% annual target, with core CPI expected to come in at 4%.

The Fed is expected to keep interest rates steady when the central bank will announce its decision on Wednesday.

"Unless the inflation data today comes as a massive surprise, the possibility of further interest rate hikes remains a completely unrealistic scenario from a market perspective," Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX and Commodity Research at Commerzbank, said in a note.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI climbed 1.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC rose 0.4% on investor optimism around a major ongoing economic meeting in China.

The annual Central Economic Work Conference, during which Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top officials are expected to chart the course for the world's second-largest economy next year, is likely to end on Tuesday, sources said.

Philippines benchmark index .PSI jumped 1% ahead of the country's central bank expected on Thursday to leave interest rates unchanged for a second month as inflation cools, according to a Reuters poll.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Indian rupee INR=IN was listless, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index .NSEI edged down 0.4% ahead of the country's inflation readings due later in the day, which will offer clues on the interest rate outlook.

Neighbouring Pakistan central bank's interest rate decision is due later in the day, where it is expected to keep rates unchanged. The rupee PKR= was subdued, while stocks gained 0.8%.

In Europe, Hungarian forint EURHUF= inched up 0.2%, while both the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were little changed.

Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 hit fresh lows of 29.0350 to the dollar after breaching the 29 mark against the dollar in the previous session.

In South America, Argentina's new president Javier Milei is expected to roll out his economic measures later in the day, having warned in his inaugural speech that he had no alternative to a sharp, painful fiscal shock to fix the country's "titanic" challenges.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

