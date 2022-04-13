EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks cheer tempered hawkish Fed bets but China shares cap gains

By Susan Mathew

April 13 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks rose on Wednesday as overly hawkish bets about the U.S. Federal Reserve were tempered, while Russian President Vladimir Putin's description of on-and-off peace negotiations as "a dead-end situation" kept investors cautious.

Risk assets received a boost after largely in-line U.S. inflation data stopped bets about an aggressive Fed from growing, knocking U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar. FRX/US/

MSCI's index of emerging market shares .MSCIEF rose 0.8%, moving further away from four-week lows, although losses in heavyweight China stocks capped gains.

Amid fears of the war exacerbating inflation and denting demand and economic growth, data on Wednesday showed China's dollar imports facing first decline in almost two years over COVID curbs. But China's overall trade with Russia in March outpaced the growth in total imports and exports.

Ahead of a central bank policy decision on Thursday, Turkey's lira TRY= firmed 0.2%. The policy rate is seen unchanged at 14% and the unorthodox policy is likely to continue despite an expected further rise in inflation after it hit 61% last month, a Reuters poll showed.

Sources said Turkey's central bank was considering raising the share of foreign currency revenues that exporters are required to sell to the bank to 40% from 25% now.

"Such FX sales will, however, not help the lira's fundamentals significantly – it would boost CBT's FX reserves modestly, at the cost of smaller FX balances at other banks, but this in no way would support the lira exchange rate," said Tatha Ghose, FX and EM analyst at Commerzbank.

In Sri Lanka, the prime minister offered talks on Wednesday with protesters calling for the government to step down over its handing of an economic crisis.

The country's 2027 sovereign dollarbond USY8137FAH11=TE rose, while the 2026 bond USY8137FAF54=TE slipped. Both had hit record lows this week.

"Sri Lanka may undertake on their global bonds a coupon haircut by around 50%, with notional haircut of at least 20%, and maturity extension ranging from 10 to 13 years," said Citigroup strategists.

"Assuming an 11% exit yield, the 'recovery value' on the dollar bonds could range in the low to mid 40s."

Russia's rouble was just below 80 a dollar in Moscow RUBUTSTN=MCX, while it was at 80 in the interbank market RUB=.

Putin on Tuesday promised that Russia would achieve all of its "noble" aims in Ukraine, and said Kyiv had derailed peace talks by staging what he said were fake claims of Russian war crimes.

