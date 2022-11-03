EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks break winning run, FX slips as Fed signals tighter for longer

By Susan Mathew

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell for the first time this week on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it is not close to a dovish pivot, prompting hawkish messages from several emerging market central banks.

A 3.1% decline in Hong Kong .HSI led losses across EM stocks, leaving the broader index .MSICEF down 1.5%.

Currencies .MIEM00000CUS were pressured by a buoyant dollar. Malaysia's ringgitMRY= hit at 24-year lows despite a 25-basis-point interest rate hike, while the Philippine pesoPHP= marked its worst session in six weeks even after the local central bank said it planned to match the Fed's move this month.

After delivering its fourth 75-bps-hike of the year, the U.S. central bank signalled it would deliver smaller sized hikes in the future, possibly starting as soon as December, but added that it was "very premature" to discuss when it might pause its increases.

Several emerging market central banks began their tightening cycles early to get ahead of surging inflation and the Fed. After the Fed's latest decision, most Gulf states said they planned to match the move.

But in places like central Europe and Brazil, where central banks have been seeking to wind up their tightening cycles, the Fed's latest commentary as well as calls for more hikes from the European Central Bank, may throw a spanner.

"(The Fed's signal) shall further embolden expectations of policy divergence with a much hawkish Fed relative to other central banks around the world," strategists at Citi research said.

"Further tightening of financial conditions shall put downward pressure on risk assets and strengthen the U.S. dollar."

Aggressive monetary policy tightening by major central banks this year have raised worries of a consequent recession, sapping risk appetite.

Eyes are now on the Bank of England's decision due later on Thursday.

The Czech crownEURCZK= was flat against a weaker euro ahead of a central bank decision there. The key rate is seen unchanged at 7%.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= slumped 1.7% against the euro, but stayed within the 404-415 range it has been trading at ever since the central bank stepped in with measures to lift it from record lows of around 434.

The Turkish lira TRY= fell further after data showed inflation climbed to a new 24-year high of 85.51% in October. The currency has been in record low territory thanks to unconventional monetary policy that saw a slew of rate cuts despite soaring inflation.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see CEE/

For TURKISH market report, see .IS

For RUSSIAN market report, see RU/RUB

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.