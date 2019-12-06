EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks at one-week high as Trump talks up China talks

By Ambar Warrick

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Emerging-market stocks touched a one-week high on Friday, tracking global equities higher, as Sino-U.S. trade optimism grew after encouraging comments from U.S. President Donald Trump.

With less than 10 days left before additional U.S. tariffs are imposed on Chinese goods, markets are still hoping for a phase-one trade deal.

Trump on Thursday said trade talks are "moving right along," even as Beijing maintained its stance that some existing tariffs must come off as part of an interim agreement.

"Although progress towards an interim agreement has taken on a Brexit-like tortuousness, at least both sides appear to be still talking," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, wrote in a note. "Trade headlines will continue to flip-flop sentiment in an already-volatile cocktail next week."

MSCI's index of developing-world equities .MSCIEF rose on Friday. It was set to gain for the week, ending three straight weeks of declines.

Hopes for recovery in emerging markets has also driven some risk-on buying, with investors expecting to reap the benefits of lower global interest rates going into the next year.

Chinese stocks .SSEC ended higher for the day and posted their best weekly gain in nearly two months. South African equities .JTOPI rose as much as 1.1%.

Russian shares .IMOEX gained, led by oil and gas stocks. Gazprom PAO GAZP.MM and Novatek PAO NVTK.MM rose on stronger oil prices after OPEC agreed to cut output by almost 50% in early 2020. O/R

Emerging-market currencies continued to benefit from a weaker dollar, with MSCI's developing world currencies index .MIEM00000CUS set to gain for the week.

The dollar was pressured through the week by weak economic readings. It was lower on Friday before U.S. payrolls data expected later in the day. USD/

China's yuan CNY=CFXS rose nearly 0.2% to the dollar, and was set to end two straight weeks of declines. Most other emerging Asia currencies also strengthened slightly.

The South African rand ZAR= edged up. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= slipped lower against the euro.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)

