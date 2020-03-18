EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks at 4-year low on virus panic

By Susan Mathew

March 18 (Reuters) - Emerging market shares and currencies fell on Wednesday as worries that the coronavirus epidemic would erode global growth quashed any optimism from drastic measures taken by central banks and governments around the world.

Most stocks across the emerging market space fell between 1.4% and 4.9%. MSCI's index of emerging market shares .MSCIEF slipped 2.9% to their lowest since 2016. The index's losses so far this year are at 28% - the worst since a near 55% slide in 2000.

Wall Street clawed back some ground overnight after Monday's plunge as Washington unveiled a stimulus package that could deliver $1,000 checks to Americans within two weeks, while the Federal Reserve relaunched purchase of short-term corporate debt that would help companies maintain working capital. .N

But U.S. stock futures turned negative on Wednesday as investors and analysts wondered if the various measures would be enough to negate the impact from the outbreak. Disappointing economic data this week from China, the United States, Germany and Japan have already started to show evidence of the impact as countries increasingly resort to partial or complete shutdowns.

"Investors fear that the current economic trajectory will only point to a dreaded global recession or even something worse," said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM.

The dollar retreated as the various liquidity measures reduced funding demand. But currencies of the developing world failed to capitalize. FRX/

Turkey's lira TRY= fell 0.8% to hover at 1-1/2 year lows.

On Tuesday, the country's central bank cut the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points in an emergency move to protect its fragile economy from the fallout of the virus outbreak. The lira weakened after the decision but found footing to end the day higher.

Given the Fed delivered two emergency cuts this month, similar moves by other central banks were expected. Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose said the move is positive for the lira as the economy would contract even more without monetary easing.

Berna Bayazitoglu, an analyst with Credit Suisse notes Turkey may not have much policy space left after the August 2018 crisis, but the bank will ease monetary policy and its policy mix as much as the market and balance of payments financing constraint will allow.

Russia's rouble RUB= slinked nearly 3% to lows not seen since early 2016 as oil prices fell. O/R

South Africa's rand ZAR= fell 1%. Data showed inflation quickened year-on-year in February. All eyes are now on the Moody's review next week. .J

The Philippine peso PHP= outperformed, rising as much as 1.4% before trading flat, as the country's foreign exchange and bond markets reopened.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see CEE/

For TURKISH market report, see .IS

For RUSSIAN market report, see RU/RUB

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.