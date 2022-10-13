EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks approach March 2020 lows after hot U.S. inflation

By Susan Mathew

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Emerging markets stocks slipped 1.6% on Thursday, after hotter-than-expected U.S. consumer prices raised the possibility of a super-sized interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, lifting Treasury yields and the dollar.

MSCI's index of emerging market stocks .MSCIEF tested 2-1/2 year lows, with Brazil stocks .BVSP down 1.7% and Chile stocks .SPIPSA hitting 5-month lows.

EM currencies index .MIEM00000CUS, which was about flat before the data, slumped 0.4%, although it came off session lows as currencies cut some losses after the initial shock. FRX/US/

Data showed U.S. consumer price index rose 0.4% last month after gaining 0.1% in August, and more than the 0.2% rise forecasted in a Reuters poll. In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 8.2% after rising 8.3% in August.

While this all but cemented the likelihood of a 75 basis points hike by the Fed next month, traders also started pricing about a one-in-10 chance of a full percentage-point rate hike. So far this year, the rate has been raised by 300 basis points.

"We expect EM FX to remain on the backfoot in the near future – more monetary policy tightening increases the risk of hard-landing in the U.S. or the global economy, geopolitical worries remain elevated, and a big part of the global economy may see a winter of discontent."

The EM currencies index is on course for its worst yearly performance on record, while stocks are down 31% so far this year, on track for their worst year since 2008.

On Thursday, Brazil's real BRBYfell 0.6%, while currencies of Colombia COP=and Mexico slumped around 0.5% each.

Minutes of Mexico's last central bank meeting showed more interest rate might be in the offing, the magnitude of which will be based on prevailing conditions and inflation.

In Colombia, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo said raising interest rates will not curb high inflation as it is a supply-side problem. This follows Colombian president Gustavo Petro's comments last week where he questioned the central bank's decision to hike its benchmark rate.

Colombia's central bank has signalled more rate hikes.

Chile's peso CLP=fell 0.4% after the country's central bank signaled that a 50 basis point hike delivered overnight could mark the end of its tightening cycle.

Strategists at Citi Research expect rates to start coming down in the second quarter of 2023.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

851.83

-1.56

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

2131.57

-1.11

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

112905.30

-1.67

Mexico IPC .MXX

45566.08

-0.25

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

4922.69

-0.28

Argentina MerVal .MERV

137670.17

0.934

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1182.11

0.46

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3044

-0.62

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.0765

-0.49

Chile peso CLP=CL

948.9

-0.62

Colombia peso COP=

4629.59

-0.60

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.9894

-0.54

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

151.2900

-0.19

Dollars in demandhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3CPdCrq

Global currencies vs. dollar interactivehttps://reut.rs/2X80ola

Emerging markets face pressure amid warhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ChXDAZ

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.