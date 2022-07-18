EMERGING MARKETS-Sputtering dollar sends Latam currencies to one-week highs

By Anisha Sircar and Devik Jain

July 18 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies jumped against a retreating dollar on Monday as a flight to safety waned on easing bets around the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive rate tightening campaign, with Chile's peso leading the charge with a 4% jump.

The Andean country's central bank agreed last week to a $25 billion intervention due to the strong advance of the greenback. Also supporting the currency CLP=, prices of Chile's top export, copper, rebounded on news about government support for the country's economy. MET/L

The dollar =USD, meanwhile, fell from two-decade highs as traders pared bets on how aggressively the Fed will hike rates this month. Currencies .MILA00000CUS jumped 0.9% to their highest in a week.

Oil exporter Colombia's peso COP= jumped 1% as crude prices firmed amid gas supply concerns after Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM declared force majeure on supplies to Europe, while Mexico's peso MXN= added 0.5%.

"We've gotten to a point where the world is in chaos, and the dollar merits strength, but it doesn't need to be exceeding any further," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA.

"But until we have something that determines the (Russia-Ukraine) war is going to have a ceasefire, or that they're in the midst of negotiations, you're not going to have a serious comeback for the currencies," Perez added.

Latam stocks .MILA00000PUS jumped 2.4%, led by Brazilian shares .BVSP. Embraer SA EMBR3.SA rose 3% after Eve Holding, EVEX.N its electric aircraft unit, on Sunday announced its first deal to provide software for air traffic management.

Stocks in recent weeks have been roiled by rising inflation and interest rates, cooling commodity prices as well as economic strains in China adding to supply-side worries.

Argentina's peso ARS= underperformed to slip 0.5%, while Peru's sol PEN= was little changed. Peru's economy expanded 2.28% in May compared with a year earlier, the government said on Friday. That was a lower growth pace compared to the last three months, due in part to a drop in key mining production.

Meanwhile, Mexico's tech startups may be enjoying a boom, but its top stars are unlikely to list on the country’s own stock market, the national exchange's chief executive told Reuters in an interview last week.

Elsewhere, Sri Lankan shares .CSE ended nearly 1% higher after the country's acting president declared a state of emergency in the island nation. On Monday, Ranil Wickremesinghe also said the country had almost concluded negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

Sri Lanka is already in default on its debt, while at least another dozen developing countries are in the danger zone as rising borrowing costs, inflation and debt stoke fears of economic collapse.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1502 GMT:

Stock indexes

Latest

Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets .MSCIEF

982.60

2.16

MSCI LatAm .MILA00000PUS

1999.40

2.47

Brazil Bovespa .BVSP

98154.19

1.66

Mexico IPC .MXX

47279.97

0.43

Chile IPSA .SPIPSA

5130.69

0.77

Argentina MerVal .MERV

106179.14

1.877

Colombia COLCAP .COLCAP

1282.11

0.62

Currencies

Latest

Daily % change

Brazil real BRBY

5.3545

0.93

Mexico peso MXN=D2

20.3914

0.64

Chile peso CLP=CL

938.3

3.54

Colombia peso COP=

4303.6

1.07

Peru sol PEN=PE

3.8951

-0.06

Argentina peso (interbank) ARS=RASL

128.8900

-0.50

Argentina peso (parallel) ARSB=

285

2.81

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

