EMERGING MARKETS-Southeast Asia shares off lows as U.S. futures rise, virus fears remain
Indonesia's rupiah regains ground after c.bank intervention
Thai shares end four weeks of gains
U.S. stock futures up between 1.5% to 2.2%
June 12 (Reuters) - Stock markets in Southeast Asia recovered from their session lows on Friday as U.S. futures rose, but fears of a new wave of coronavirus infections dampened hopes of a global economic recovery as countries emerge from their lockdowns.
Singapore .STI and Kuala Lampur .KLSE both ended 0.7% lower, rallying well off lows after losing more than 3% earlier.
Asian markets had taken their early bearish leads from Wall Street, where the three major U.S. stock indexes fell more than 5% on Thursday, posting their worst day since mid-March. .N
"Certainly not going to judge it today as it's Friday and the markets will try to settle in around current ranges and take a pause to reassess next week," Stephen Innes, the chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp said.
Among emerging market currencies, Indonesia's rupiah IDR= faced the brunt of the sell-off, ending 0.7% weaker against the dollar in a week that saw it drop 1.4% as the number of domestic coronavirus infections spiked to around a 1,000 a day.
The currency did regain some ground from a 1.5% drop earlier after the central bank intervened in the spot and domestic non-deliverable forward markets.
In Jakarta, equity markets .JKSE ended higher after losing as much as 2.9% earlier. It marked the first weekly loss in three, a sign that the recent rally may have been overdone.
A central bank survey on Friday showed consumer confidence tumbling to its lowest in 15 years in May.
Thai shares .SETI plunged 3.7% over the week, ending a four-week winning run even as the country plans to lift a national curfew and ease restrictions further next week after largely bringing local infections under control.
But with tourism a big contributor to growth and with bars to remain closed, there still remains some way to go. The baht THB=TH fell 0.2% to 30.98 per dollar.
Like China and much of the developed world, Southeast Asian countries have been steadily easing lockdown measures that have hammered their economies and are hoping for a swift reboot in the weeks ahead.
Philippine financial markets were closed for a public holiday.
Change on the day at 0945 GMT
COUNTRY
FX DAILY %
FX YTD %
STOCKS DAILY %
STOCKS YTD %
Japan
-0.56
+1.08
-0.75
-5.71
China
-0.18
-1.60
-0.04
-4.27
India
-0.08
-5.88
0.50
-18.22
Indonesia
-0.71
-1.21
0.53
-22.53
Malaysia
-0.42
-4.13
-0.72
-2.69
S.Korea
-0.61
-3.94
-2.04
-2.97
Singapore
+0.24
-3.25
-0.72
-16.70
Taiwan
-0.10
+1.16
-0.92
-4.73
Thailand
-0.16
-3.45
-1.02
-12.49
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.