EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won, Thai baht lead Asian FX gains

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.

Currency

Latest bid

Previous day

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.490

114.6

+0.10

Sing dlr

1.346

1.348

+0.12

Taiwan dlr

27.538

27.607

+0.25

Korean won

1187.200

1192.7

+0.46

Baht

32.920

33.05

+0.39

Peso

51.225

51.24

+0.03

Rupiah

14310.000

14315

+0.03

Rupee

74.238

74.2375

0.00

Yuan

6.343

6.355

+0.19

Change so far in 2022

Currency

Latest bid

End 2021

Pct Move

Japan yen

114.490

115.08

+0.52

Sing dlr

1.346

1.3490

+0.19

Taiwan dlr

27.538

27.676

+0.50

Korean won

1187.200

1188.60

+0.12

Baht

32.920

33.39

+1.43

Peso

51.225

50.99

-0.46

Rupiah

14310.000

14250

-0.42

Rupee

74.238

74.33

+0.12

Ringgit

-

4.1640

-0.43

Yuan

6.343

6.3550

+0.19

(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN;))

