EMERGING MARKETS-South Korea's won, Thai baht lead Asian FX gains

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0207 GMT.
Currency
Latest bid
Previous day
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.490
114.6
+0.10
Sing dlr
1.346
1.348
+0.12
Taiwan dlr
27.538
27.607
+0.25
Korean won
1187.200
1192.7
+0.46
Baht
32.920
33.05
+0.39
Peso
51.225
51.24
+0.03
Rupiah
14310.000
14315
+0.03
Rupee
74.238
74.2375
0.00
Yuan
6.343
6.355
+0.19
Change so far in 2022
Currency
Latest bid
End 2021
Pct Move
Japan yen
114.490
115.08
+0.52
Sing dlr
1.346
1.3490
+0.19
Taiwan dlr
27.538
27.676
+0.50
Korean won
1187.200
1188.60
+0.12
Baht
32.920
33.39
+1.43
Peso
51.225
50.99
-0.46
Rupiah
14310.000
14250
-0.42
Rupee
74.238
74.33
+0.12
Ringgit
-
4.1640
-0.43
Yuan
6.343
6.3550
+0.19
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.